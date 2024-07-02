Atlanta announces crack down on absentee owners of neglected property

The measure would amend the city’s tax laws, and build upon state and national efforts to incentivize owners to remediate or redevelop neglected properties. Among other things, a property could be deemed blighted if it is an “uninhabitable, unsafe, or abandoned structure” or it lacks “ventilation, light, air, or sanitation,” the ordinance states.

It would not lead to the involuntary displacement of residents living in blighted homes, according to the mayor’s office.

Owners will be given an opportunity to remediate and redevelop properties if an inspection designates them as blighted. If the property is returned to “productive use,” owners could get a discounted tax rate, officials said.

Properties with a larger footprint must first agree to a detailed redevelopment plan aligned with a neighborhood’s priorities for connectivity, transportation and public amenities, according to the mayor’s office.

Owners can request a hearing before a municipal court judge within 30 days of receiving notice that the property is blighted or remediation was inadequate.

In an interview, Amos said abandoned properties create a vacuum for criminal activity in his district.

“This tool begins to hit people where we believe it will hurt, and that is their bottom line,” he said.

The introduction of the ordinance followed the city’s action on several housing initiatives. On Monday, the council approved a resolution authorizing a $2 million donation to support the city’s eviction diversion program for low-income Atlantans.

Another resolution authorized a $250,000 donation to the Atlanta Police Foundation to support a $850 subsidy payment to first-responders so they can live in the communities they serve.

The council committed an additional $250,000 to create a trust fund to supplement the federal Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS program for low-income families.

This past Friday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s and the mayor’s office said the federal agency is funding housing assistance and supportive services to address housing needs for eligible individuals and families. AID Atlanta received $2.5 million, and Positive Impact Health Centers received $2.5 million, according to HUD.