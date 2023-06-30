6 tips for running in the AJC Peachtree’s famous heat and humidity

While the exact weather conditions AJC Peachtree Road Race runners will see on race day are unclear, there are two things we can count on: heat and humidity.

Dr. Jonathan Kim, co-medical director for the race, said a steamy run is standard for the city’s annual 4th of July race. He wants the estimated 50,000 runners participating to have fun — but play it safe.

“It’s absolutely a crown jewel event in the city of Atlanta. It’s more than just a race. It’s part of the city’s identity,” said Kim, director of sports cardiology at Emory University about the Peachtree Race. “So we want everybody to have a good time. Run a great race. But we want people to be very smart and listen to their body.”

Here are tips from Kim and Bob Wells, a running coach for Atlanta Track Club, for enjoying the race and minimizing the chances of hurting yourself.

Stay well-hydrated leading up to the race and on race day. In the days before the race, keep a water bottle close by and sip from it throughout the day. Avoid caffeine and alcohol, which are diuretics. During the race, drink water before you feel thirsty. Kim recommends drinking a few sips of water throughout the race about every 10 minutes or every mile. The 6.2-mile race course will have five water stations for runners and Wells also recommends drinking electrolyte-containing beverages before and during the race. Kim said while there’s no harm in an electrolyte drink like Gatorade, he doesn’t see these beverages providing much of an advantage, if any at all, over plain water.

It is important, Kim said, to avoid any electrolyte drink containing caffeine.

Wells said some participants, particularly those who will be on the course for well over an hour, may need fast-acting energy boosts along the way. That could be an energy drink, an energy gel, or a favorite candy like Swedish Fish chewy candies, he said.

Chill the night before the race. Take it easy. Stay in the air conditioning. Kick your feet up on the couch. Go to bed early. “Be the epitome of laziness,” said Wells.

Don’t eat or wear anything new. While there are a lot of sports-specific food and beverages aimed at athletes, don’t try anything new on race day that you haven’t trained with. It could upset your stomach during the run.

In the hot, sticky weather, the best running clothes are light-colored and lightweight. If you wear a hat, make sure it’s also light and well-ventilated to keep your head cool.

Keep your eye on the prize: a T-shirt, not a personal best. Kim said it’s a challenging environment for anyone to run as fast as they can. For most runners, this is not the race to attempt to attempt their fastest time. Peachtree participants include a wide variety of ages, abilities and levels of preparation. Some, Kim, noted, are well-trained, and acclimated to run in hot conditions. Others are not, and this may be their one race of the year.

The temperature will rise on the course between the start time for wheelchair racers at 6:25 a.m. and when the last runners will step off at 8:30 a.m. One approach in the heat is to plan on slowing the pace by 30 to 90 seconds per mile.

“It’s going to be different for everyone,” said Kim, “but my overall general advice is as the morning progresses and if the weather turns out to be particularly hot and humid, you are just going to want to run slower.”

While even well-trained athletes can push themselves too hard, the runner who has not trained well and hits the ground running as fast as they can, “That’s the person who is probably going to get themselves in trouble,” Kim said.

Know when to stop. You may be sweating a lot, you may be feeling sluggish, even extremely tired. Running in the sweltering heat can — and will — challenge the body more intensely.

But If you are feeling signs of heat exhaustion — including feeling lightheaded or dizzy, nauseous, headache, fatigue, and shortness of breath — you need to stop running and take steps to lower your body temperature. Heat exhaustion is a condition that happens when your body overheats. Left unchecked, heat exhaustion can devolve into heat stroke, a very serious, life-threatening condition. Symptoms of heat exhaustion may start suddenly or progress over time, especially with prolonged periods of exercise.

“Stop and rest, drink some water, and gauge how you feel. More than likely it will be time to call it a day as the priority must be to cool down,” Kim said.

Get medical help for heat exhaustion right away if your symptoms get worse, you start throwing up or your symptoms last more than an hour. During the race, if you experience a heat-related illness or any other medical emergency, ask a volunteer to help you to the nearest medical tent.

Focus on the positive: “Celebrate yourself,” Wells told 496 athletes he helped prepare for the Peachtree Race as part of an 11-week training program.

“You are giving yourself a tremendous gift to your health and fitness,” he told them.

Some will have the race they hope for, whether that’s finishing in the top 1,000 runners or setting a new personal record for the 10K, or simply finishing the race feeling strong and confident. Others, he said, won’t have the best day.

But in his mind, participants at every level of ability have already won.

“Their effort is worth celebrating every bit as much as the athlete who ran in 37 minutes,” he said. “I don’t care if you are first or last.”