13 festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular

Barnsley Resort in Adairsville. Plan to spend a day or an adventure-filled long holiday weekend at this attractive resort, located 70 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. On July 4th, guests can partake in the All-American cookout, live music, games and fireworks show. Guests can extend the holiday with overnight accommodations, receiving 20% off their reservation, then indulge in horseback riding, archery, kayaking, fishing, golf, swimming and refreshing services at the spa (a daily resort fee applies and some amenities come with individual fees). The cookout is $75 per adult, $35 for ages 6-12, complimentary for ages 5 and younger. 6:30-9 p.m. July 4. Accommodation costs vary. 597 Barnsley Gardens Road, Adairsville. 770-773-7480, barnsleyresort.com

City of Alpharetta. Celebrate the nation, spend time with family and friends and watch a vibrant fireworks display at Wills Park. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets, have a picnic and play games to create a memorable holiday. The fireworks begins at 9:15 p.m. July 4. Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 770-475-9023, alpharetta.ga.us

City of Chamblee. Celebrate the holiday with music, courtesy of the Chamblee July Summer Concert Series. The July 4th performance will feature the Ansley Stewart Band, an Atlanta staple, followed by the Platinum Band, a high-energy, interactive group. After the show, settle in for a dynamic fireworks show. Concert, 6:30 p.m.; fireworks, 9 p.m. July 4. 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. chambleega.com

City of Decatur. Head downtown to join the Pied Piper Parade where folks can ride bikes, walk or skate in this winding community procession. Feeling festive? Decorate your bike or float for a chance to win a prize. Afterwards, stay for a concert by MetroGnomes on the Decatur Square’s community bandstand, then a fireworks display. The parade lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. Concert, 7 p.m.; fireworks, 9 p.m. July 4. visitdecaturga.com/july4

City of Dunwoody. The theme for this year’s annual parade is “Red, White and You.” Organized by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association, this jamboree will have a hometown feel, and eventgoers will be able to enjoy a variety of floats, entertainment, music and more throughout the 2.7-mile parade route. Spectators can bring a chair, pick their favorite spot and plan to cheer parade participants. A community picnic featuring barbecued dishes, hot dogs, frozen treats and more will be available. Parade begins at 9 a.m.; picnic, 11:30 a.m. July 4. Parade route starts at the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and Jett Ferry Road. dunwoodyga.org

City of Kennesaw. Salute to America, the annual Independence Day festivities in historic downtown Kennesaw, will feature live music, street entertainment, food vendors, music, family-friendly activities and fireworks. 6-10 p.m.; fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. July 3. 770-422-9714, kennesaw-ga.gov. Also on July 3, from 7-10 p,m., the Southern Museum hosts a Southern Spirits event with food, drink and live music leading up to the fireworks. $40. 2829 Cherokee St. NW. eventbrite.com

City of Lilburn. For family fun, head to Sparkle in the Park, an event filled with music, food trucks and kids activities including face painting, a photo booth and balloon art. The evening will round out with a brilliant fireworks display. 6-10 p.m. July 4. Lilburn City Park, 76 Main St., Lilburn. cityoflilburn.com

City of Marietta. Get in the red, white and blue spirit during the In the Park celebration that will feature free live music, carnival rides, a bell-ringing ceremony, arts and crafts, food stalls and an evening fireworks finale. Parade begins at 10 a.m.; fireworks at dark. Visit the website for the full July 4 schedule. 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. mariettaga.gov

City of Norcross. This year’s family-friendly celebration, Red, White & Boom, will feature food, live music, face painting and more. In the evening, the sky will be lit with fireworks. 5-10 p.m. July 3. Lillian Webb Park, 5 College St. NW, Norcross. norcrossga.net

City of Peachtree City. The annual two-mile parade will begin at Village on the Green at 9 a,m. then travel up Peachtree Parkway South and end at the Mcintosh Trail Complex. Much later, fireworks will begin at dusk over Lake Peachtree. July 4. peachtree-city.org

City of Sandy Springs. The Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration will feature food trucks, picnic areas and a live performance by A-Town A-List. The evening will end with big bang of fireworks. Event begins at 6 p.m.; music, 7:30 p.m.; and fireworks, 9:30 p.m. 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. visitsandysprings.org

Stone Mountain Park. The Fantastic Fourth Celebration will include the attention-grabbing Music Across America Drone and Light Show, fireworks, family attractions and more. Prices vary; children under 3 receive free entry daily. Attractions open at 10:30 a.m. July 1-2 and 11:30 a.m. July 3-7. Drone and light show, 9:30 nightly. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 770-498-5690, stonemountainpark.com