Child dead, left in car for ‘extended period of time’ in Cobb

A child found inside a vehicle in Cobb County died Tuesday evening, police said.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Wanda Circle, off Windy Hill Road, shortly before 7 p.m. A 911 caller advised officials that a child had been in a vehicle “for an extended period of time,” Cobb police said.
The child was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
The child’s name and age were not released. Officials did not state why the child was in the car.
Though the vehicle was found in a residential area, police did not say if the child lived in a house on the street.
