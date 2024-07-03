Crime & Public Safety

Child dead, left in car for ‘extended period of time’ in Cobb

The child was found in the car along Wanda Circle, off Windy Hill Road, Cobb County police said.

By
1 hour ago

A child found inside a vehicle in Cobb County died Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Wanda Circle, off Windy Hill Road, shortly before 7 p.m. A 911 caller advised officials that a child had been in a vehicle “for an extended period of time,” Cobb police said.

The child was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The child’s name and age were not released. Officials did not state why the child was in the car.

Though the vehicle was found in a residential area, police did not say if the child lived in a house on the street.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

