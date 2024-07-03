State Sports Report

Dream guard Allisha Gray selected as WNBA All-Star

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray visit at the Gateway Center Arena on July 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray visit at the Gateway Center Arena on July 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray has been named a WNBA All-Star for the second time.

Gray is the fifth player in franchise history to earn multiple All-Star selections. She came to Atlanta before the 2023 season.

“It’s very exciting, coming to Atlanta obviously is the best thing to happen to my career.” Gray said, “I say this all the time but coming to Atlanta revived my career.”

The league announced the All-Star team will go head-to-head with the USA Basketball National Team on Saturday, July 20th.

Gray has surpassed 3,000 career points, becoming the 86th player in the league to hit the milestone. She’s also leading the Dream with 15.6 points per game while shooting 40% from the 3-point line.

In the matchup against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night, Gray put up 19 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Daniela Ramirez is interning with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a sportswriter.

