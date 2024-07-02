Breaking: Cobb again spills 7M gallons of treated wastewater into Lake Allatoona
July 4th is almost here, and that means tens of thousands of runners will be racing in the 55th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. For all those not taking part in the “World’s Largest 10k,” that means road closures.

From the race’s start near Lenox Square, along its route down Peachtree, to the finish line on 10th street just east of Piedmont, there will be closures on some of the busiest streets in Buckhead and Midtown.

Here’s what you need to know about road closures on race day, courtesy of Atlanta Track Club.

Starting area closures

At midnight on the 4th, Peachtree Road between Lenox Road and Lenox Parkway will close. Then, around 4:30 a.m., Atlanta Police Department will begin closing off streets to secure the race’s start area. To accomplish this, they’ll be closing the following streets in Buckhead:

  • Peachtree Rd. from Lenox Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.
  • Around Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Road to Lenox Rd.
  • Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to Ferncliff Rd.
  • Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Rd. to GA 400
  • Phipps Blvd. from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Rd.
  • Wieuca Rd. from Old Ivy Rd. to Roxboro Rd.
  • Roxboro Rd. from Kingsboro Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.
  • Prichard Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Oak Valley Rd.
  • Lakeside Rd. from Pritchard Rd. to Kingsboro Rd.
  • Kingsboro Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Lenox Rd.
  • Oak Valley Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to E. Paces Ferry Rd.

Runners will start the race in waves, beginning at 7 a.m. By around 8:30, all runners will have started and APD will reopen the start area to normal traffic.

Along the race route

Once the start area is secured (around 5:30 a.m.), APD will begin closing off all traffic that crosses the race route. That means no one will be able to cross Peachtree between Lenox Square and 10th Street in Midtown.

Crossing the finish line

Already, the stretch of 10th Street between Charles Allen Drive and Monroe Drive is closed. This is the area — in front of Midtown High School — where the post-race events will take place. It’s also the location for the Microsoft Peachtree Junior on Wednesday.

Finally, on race day, the following roads will also be closed:

  • 10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen, 2:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • 10th Street from Peachtree to Myrtle, 4:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia, 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • 8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree, 7:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Peachtree Place from Peachtree St. to West Peachtree, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
