So you didn’t step up your game this year to train for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. That doesn’t mean you can’t watch the race on July Fourth — with beer or bloody mary in hand — from the comfort of an air-conditioned restaurant. Here are some spots along the race route — on Peachtree Street and Peachtree Road from Lenox Square to Piedmont Park — that will be open for your viewing — and eating — pleasure.
The Americano. Head to the InterContinental Buckhead for race festivities. A watch party will begin at 7 a.m. where onlookers can grab a seat on the Americano’s patio and enjoy breakfast options like muffins, pancakes, eggs, bacon, frittatas and coffee drinks.
3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanorestaurant.com/atlanta
Buckhead Village. This shopping center at the corner of Peachtree and Boiling Way will serve as an official “cheer station” beginning at 7 a.m. There will be a collection of noise makers and posters for onlookers, and throughout the day surrounding restaurants will offer specials.
- Boba Craze will offer specials on boba drinks for race participants who bring their race bibs.
- Carmel will offer a free glass of Champagne to race participants who dine in after the race. The offer is only available during lunch.
- Gypsy Kitchen will offer a 15% discount for all runners.
- Saint Germain will offer a 20% discount for runners and 40% off Champagne and rosé.
- Shake Shack will give runners who show their bibs at checkout a free Shackburger.
- Southern Gentleman will offer a 15% discount to runners from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9270, buckheadvillagedistrict.com
More restaurants open during the race
Another Broken Egg Cafe. Grab a seat on this eatery’s patio starting at 7 a.m. and enjoy a breakfast spread while keeping an eye on Peachtree Road.
2285 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 706-309-1035, anotherbrokenegg.com/locations/atlanta-ga-at-buckhead
Caribou Coffee. Caribou opens at 6 a.m. and offers a variety of espresso drinks, tea and pastries to enjoy while the runners make a break for the finish line.
1000 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-870-0711, locations.cariboucoffee.com/us/ga/atlanta/1000-piedmont-avenue-ne
The Flying Biscuit Cafe. This brunch spot in Midtown opens at 8 a.m. with a menu of decadent entrees and biscuits to keep you satiated throughout the festivities.
1001 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-8887, flyingbiscuit.com/locations-2/midtown
R. Thomas. The longtime Atlanta restaurant is open 24 hours, so swing by as early as you want to grab a prime seat.
1812 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-0246, www.rthomasdeluxegrill.net
More deals for runners
CraveWell Cafe. Runners can fuel up for the Peachtree Road Race at CraveWell. From July 1-6, participants can earn $5 off purchases of $15 or more when they show their race number at the Sandy Springs or Westside Village locations.
6125 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-565-0493. And 2260 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-254-3235, cravewellcafe.com
