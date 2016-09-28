Buckhead Village. This shopping center at the corner of Peachtree and Boiling Way will serve as an official “cheer station” beginning at 7 a.m. There will be a collection of noise makers and posters for onlookers, and throughout the day surrounding restaurants will offer specials.

Boba Craze will offer specials on boba drinks for race participants who bring their race bibs.

will offer specials on boba drinks for race participants who bring their race bibs. Carmel will offer a free glass of Champagne to race participants who dine in after the race. The offer is only available during lunch.

will offer a free glass of Champagne to race participants who dine in after the race. The offer is only available during lunch. Gypsy Kitchen will offer a 15% discount for all runners.

will offer a 15% discount for all runners. Saint Germain will offer a 20% discount for runners and 40% off Champagne and rosé.

will offer a 20% discount for runners and 40% off Champagne and rosé. Shake Shack will give runners who show their bibs at checkout a free Shackburger.

will give runners who show their bibs at checkout a free Shackburger. Southern Gentleman will offer a 15% discount to runners from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9270, buckheadvillagedistrict.com

More restaurants open during the race

Another Broken Egg Cafe. Grab a seat on this eatery’s patio starting at 7 a.m. and enjoy a breakfast spread while keeping an eye on Peachtree Road.

2285 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 706-309-1035, anotherbrokenegg.com/locations/atlanta-ga-at-buckhead

Caribou Coffee. Caribou opens at 6 a.m. and offers a variety of espresso drinks, tea and pastries to enjoy while the runners make a break for the finish line.

1000 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-870-0711, locations.cariboucoffee.com/us/ga/atlanta/1000-piedmont-avenue-ne

The Flying Biscuit Cafe. This brunch spot in Midtown opens at 8 a.m. with a menu of decadent entrees and biscuits to keep you satiated throughout the festivities.

1001 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-8887, flyingbiscuit.com/locations-2/midtown

R. Thomas. The longtime Atlanta restaurant is open 24 hours, so swing by as early as you want to grab a prime seat.

1812 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-0246, www.rthomasdeluxegrill.net

More deals for runners

CraveWell Cafe. Runners can fuel up for the Peachtree Road Race at CraveWell. From July 1-6, participants can earn $5 off purchases of $15 or more when they show their race number at the Sandy Springs or Westside Village locations.

6125 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-565-0493. And 2260 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-254-3235, cravewellcafe.com

Explore Read more about the AJC Peachtree Road Race

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.