Johnny Hollman’s family meets with DA, hopes charges will be brought

The meeting took place less than two months after the Atlanta City Council approved a $3.8 million settlement with Hollman’s family, after the family filed a federal lawsuit over Hollman’s death against the city, police Chief Darin Schierbaum and former officer Kiran Kimbrough.

Attorney Harold Spence said they are going to be “trustful” of the DA’s office efforts as prosecutors investigate and determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

“Full justice is not the resolution of the two civil cases that we brought. Full justice will demand that these two individuals be criminally prosecuted,” Spence said.

Hollman became unresponsive after being stunned with a Taser and put into handcuffs by Kimbrough following a crash in southwest Atlanta, and Hollman refusing to sign a ticket written by the officer.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

In November, Atlanta police released body camera footage from the Aug. 10 incident that shows Kimbrough grabbing Hollman’s arm while repeating, “Sign the ticket.” Hollman replies with, “OK. I’m going to sign the ticket.” Kimbrough then appears to force Hollman to the ground, before stating that he would use his Taser.

Explore Body camera footage released after death of Atlanta deacon in police custody

Hollman can then be heard repeating, “I can’t breathe.” The struggle continues for only a few more seconds and then Hollman appears to fall unconscious, the video shows. A tow-truck driver can be seen in the video helping Kimbrough while Hollman is on the ground.

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

The Atlanta Police Department has since changed its police instructing officers not to arrest drivers for refusing to sign traffic citations.