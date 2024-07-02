Crime & Public Safety

Johnny Hollman’s family meets with DA, hopes charges will be brought

Arnitra Hollman, center, Johnny Hollman’s oldest daughter at a news conference after the family met with Fulton County DA Fani Willis on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Arnitra Hollman, center, Johnny Hollman’s oldest daughter at a news conference after the family met with Fulton County DA Fani Willis on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)
By
25 minutes ago

The family of Johnny Hollman Sr., a 64-year-old church deacon who died while being arrested after a minor crash in Atlanta last year, is optimistic criminal charges will be brought against a former Atlanta police officer and a tow-truck driver after meeting with Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

“I know charges are going to be brought. I know we are going to see justice,” Hollman’s daughter Arnitra Hollman said at a Tuesday news conference. “My daddy is going to have justice. It’s not going to go unnoticed. His name is going to ring in every household, in every history book, every state, every country, Johnny Hollman Sr., you all will continue to say his name.”

Johnny Hollman died after a "physical struggle" with Atlanta police, the GBI said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The meeting took place less than two months after the Atlanta City Council approved a $3.8 million settlement with Hollman’s family, after the family filed a federal lawsuit over Hollman’s death against the city, police Chief Darin Schierbaum and former officer Kiran Kimbrough.

ExploreAtlanta City Council OKs $3.8M settlement in deacon Johnny Hollman’s death

Attorney Harold Spence said they are going to be “trustful” of the DA’s office efforts as prosecutors investigate and determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

“Full justice is not the resolution of the two civil cases that we brought. Full justice will demand that these two individuals be criminally prosecuted,” Spence said.

Hollman became unresponsive after being stunned with a Taser and put into handcuffs by Kimbrough following a crash in southwest Atlanta, and Hollman refusing to sign a ticket written by the officer.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

In November, Atlanta police released body camera footage from the Aug. 10 incident that shows Kimbrough grabbing Hollman’s arm while repeating, “Sign the ticket.” Hollman replies with, “OK. I’m going to sign the ticket.” Kimbrough then appears to force Hollman to the ground, before stating that he would use his Taser.

ExploreBody camera footage released after death of Atlanta deacon in police custody

Hollman can then be heard repeating, “I can’t breathe.” The struggle continues for only a few more seconds and then Hollman appears to fall unconscious, the video shows. A tow-truck driver can be seen in the video helping Kimbrough while Hollman is on the ground.

Attorney Mawuli Davis, partner of Davis-Bozeman Law Firm talks at a press conference outside the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta after meeting with Fulton County DA Fani Willis about Johnny Hollman's death on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

The Atlanta Police Department has since changed its police instructing officers not to arrest drivers for refusing to sign traffic citations.

ExploreFamily of deacon who died during Atlanta arrest sues city, police chief, officer

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

Friends mourn ‘fantastic, wonderful family’ killed in plane crash2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Immigrants celebrate new U.S. citizenship before Independence Day

Cobb again spills treated wastewater into Lake Allatoona
20m ago

Credit: TNS

Gas prices tick up, but far below previous highs as drivers set Fourth

Credit: TNS

Gas prices tick up, but far below previous highs as drivers set Fourth

WATCH
See the baseball grand slam a 12-year-old hit days before a deadly plane crash
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 boys killed, 1 injured in shooting at troubled SW Atlanta complex
18m ago
Suspect in 2023 Newton County homicide found in DeKalb jail
29m ago
Friends mourn ‘fantastic, wonderful family’ killed in plane crash
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

Broadcaster Steak Shapiro masters the art of reinvention
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular