Cobb again spills 7M gallons of treated wastewater into Lake Allatoona

Cobb County Water System released over seven million gallons of treated wastewater that did not meet required environmental standards into Lake Allatoona on Sunday.

The Northwest Water Reclamation Facility has had several such spills in recent months, including before the Memorial Day weekend and again last week. In each case the water had been disinfected and did not impact the drinking water supply, county officials said in news releases.

The spills were all discovered after routine water sampling found the wastewater had not been fully treated to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division standards. Each day, the facility releases 12 million gallons of treated water.