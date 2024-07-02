Breaking: Cobb again spills 7M gallons of treated wastewater into Lake Allatoona
Metro Atlanta

Cobb again spills 7M gallons of treated wastewater into Lake Allatoona

County spokesman: Staff still investigating cause of repeated spills
Residents concerned after huge wastewater spill into Allatoona Lake

Residents concerned after huge wastewater spill into Allatoona Lake
By
16 minutes ago

Cobb County Water System released over seven million gallons of treated wastewater that did not meet required environmental standards into Lake Allatoona on Sunday.

The Northwest Water Reclamation Facility has had several such spills in recent months, including before the Memorial Day weekend and again last week. In each case the water had been disinfected and did not impact the drinking water supply, county officials said in news releases.

The spills were all discovered after routine water sampling found the wastewater had not been fully treated to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division standards. Each day, the facility releases 12 million gallons of treated water.

County spokesman Ross Cavitt said staff are still investigating the cause of the issues but believe some sort of substance may be entering the facility and “throwing the operations out of whack.”

“It can be caused by grease or something that is toxic to the microorganisms in the plant,” Cavitt said. “They believe they can adjust plant operations to compensate in the meantime.”

Taylor Croft is the Cobb County government reporter on the local news team.

