Head to these metro Atlanta restaurants for Fourth of July festivities

The Fourth of July is a prime holiday for indulging in guilty pleasure foods, from hot dogs to barbecue and cold beer. Whether you’re prepared to brave the heat for a Beltline block party, or prefer to play it safe in air-conditioned restaurants, these metro Atlanta eateries have you covered.
And if you plan to cheer on the intrepid runners during this year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, here are some spots along the route to take in the festivities.
Beltline Block Party at BrewDog
Head to BrewDog on the Eastside Beltline for a block party with a DJ, live music, beer and food including wings, burgers and tacos. There will also be a bounce house, cornhole and a pop-up vendor market.
Noon-11 p.m. July 4. 112 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 470-261-9787, brewdog.com/usa/atlanta
Crú Food and Wine Bar
This eatery will offer a three-course holiday dinner in honor of Independence Day. Menu items include tomato and burrata salad, steak with garlic mashed potatoes and a grilled veggie kabob and a peach and blackberry cobbler.
July 4-6. $45 per person. 915 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 770-485-9463, batteryatl.com/event/4th-of-july-at-cru-food-wine-bar
Double Zero
Purchase any pizza at this Italian eatery for $17.76 Thursday through Saturday.
July 4-6. 1577 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-991-3666, doublezeroatl.com
El Super Pan at the Battery
El Super Pan’s Fourth of July party features a DJ and jalapeño and watermelon margarita specials.
11 a.m.-1 a.m. July 4. 455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 404-521-6500, elsuperpan.com/new-battery
Fogón and Lions
Fogón and Lions in Alpharetta will celebrate Fourth of July with a Fogón burger special, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band and plenty of beer.
5:30-8:30 p.m. July 4. 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com
Kimball House
Kimball House will become Kimball Hut for a Fourth of July oyster roast featuring grilled and roasted oysters, crab legs, po’boys, beer buckets, frozen drinks and Key lime pie.
5-10 p.m. July 4. 303 E Howard Ave., Decatur. 404-378-3502, kimball-house.com
Sugo
Get in the red, white and blue spirit with an American-inspired cocktail class. Learn how to make classics like the Cosmopolitan, Aviation and Sazerac. Attendees will prepare three cocktails.
5 p.m. July 3. $40 per person. 10305 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 770-817-8000, opentable.com/r/sugo-duluth
Two Urban Licks
The Beltline restaurant will offer $25 rosé wine bottles for the holiday.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 4. 820 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta. 404-522-5622, twourbanlicks.com
