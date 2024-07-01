Head to these metro Atlanta restaurants for Fourth of July festivities

Food & Dining

Fogón and Lions in Alpharetta will offer burger specials and live music for the Fourth of July.

Fogón and Lions in Alpharetta will offer burger specials and live music for the Fourth of July.
The Fourth of July is a prime holiday for indulging in guilty pleasure foods, from hot dogs to barbecue and cold beer. Whether you’re prepared to brave the heat for a Beltline block party, or prefer to play it safe in air-conditioned restaurants, these metro Atlanta eateries have you covered.

And if you plan to cheer on the intrepid runners during this year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, here are some spots along the route to take in the festivities.

Beltline Block Party at BrewDog

Head to BrewDog on the Eastside Beltline for a block party with a DJ, live music, beer and food including wings, burgers and tacos. There will also be a bounce house, cornhole and a pop-up vendor market.

Noon-11 p.m. July 4. 112 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 470-261-9787, brewdog.com/usa/atlanta

Crú Food and Wine Bar

This eatery will offer a three-course holiday dinner in honor of Independence Day. Menu items include tomato and burrata salad, steak with garlic mashed potatoes and a grilled veggie kabob and a peach and blackberry cobbler.

July 4-6. $45 per person. 915 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 770-485-9463, batteryatl.com/event/4th-of-july-at-cru-food-wine-bar

Double Zero

Purchase any pizza at this Italian eatery for $17.76 Thursday through Saturday.

July 4-6. 1577 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-991-3666, doublezeroatl.com

El Super Pan at the Battery

El Super Pan’s Fourth of July party features a DJ and jalapeño and watermelon margarita specials.

11 a.m.-1 a.m. July 4. 455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 404-521-6500, elsuperpan.com/new-battery

Fogón and Lions

Fogón and Lions in Alpharetta will celebrate Fourth of July with a Fogón burger special, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band and plenty of beer.

5:30-8:30 p.m. July 4. 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com

Kimball House

Kimball House will become Kimball Hut for a Fourth of July oyster roast featuring grilled and roasted oysters, crab legs, po’boys, beer buckets, frozen drinks and Key lime pie.

5-10 p.m. July 4. 303 E Howard Ave., Decatur. 404-378-3502, kimball-house.com

Sugo

Get in the red, white and blue spirit with an American-inspired cocktail class. Learn how to make classics like the Cosmopolitan, Aviation and Sazerac. Attendees will prepare three cocktails.

5 p.m. July 3. $40 per person. 10305 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek. 770-817-8000, opentable.com/r/sugo-duluth

Two Urban Licks

The Beltline restaurant will offer $25 rosé wine bottles for the holiday.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 4. 820 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta. 404-522-5622, twourbanlicks.com

