Head to these metro Atlanta restaurants for Fourth of July festivities

The Fourth of July is a prime holiday for indulging in guilty pleasure foods, from hot dogs to barbecue and cold beer. Whether you’re prepared to brave the heat for a Beltline block party, or prefer to play it safe in air-conditioned restaurants, these metro Atlanta eateries have you covered.

And if you plan to cheer on the intrepid runners during this year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, here are some spots along the route to take in the festivities.

Beltline Block Party at BrewDog