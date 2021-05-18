Expanded Weather Coverage
The weather section is now simpler to navigate and to personalize. The forecast page includes hourly forecast along with a 10-day forecast.
We now provide severe weather alerts that can be set to be pushed to your device.
The weather radar offers a new animation capability to track the weather better than ever before.
Notification Center
The app now provides a single location the notification center to view all the previous push notifications.
This is great if you want to revisit an article again.
It is now easier than ever to personalize the content that is pushed to your device. In the future we will present you with additional popular topics to follow.
We also now offer the ability to have severe weather alerts sent to the weather locations you are following.
Built-in Audio Player
Now you can listen to all The Atlanta Journal-Constitution podcasts within the app. The built-in audio player will allow you to play the podcast while you navigate through out the app.
Explore all our podcasts:
Breakdown
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Southern Fried Soccer
accessAtlanta: Things to do in Atlanta
Politically Georgia
Enjoy Puzzles and Games
We have added our great puzzle and game content to the app. Play a game or complete a puzzle while listening to one of the great Atlanta Journal-Constitution podcasts.