Easier to Navigate

Now you can navigate to all the sections from the homepage. We have added ribbon navigation to quickly navigate through subsections. When reading the articles, you can now simply scroll down to read all the articles within the subsection. We have improved the weather section to provide you more content with a single tap of the screen. Even managing your push notifications has become easier with the addition of the new notification center.

Expanded Weather Coverage

The weather section is now simpler to navigate and to personalize. The forecast page includes hourly forecast along with a 10-day forecast.

We now provide severe weather alerts that can be set to be pushed to your device.

The weather radar offers a new animation capability to track the weather better than ever before.

Notification Center

The app now provides a single location the notification center to view all the previous push notifications.

This is great if you want to revisit an article again.

It is now easier than ever to personalize the content that is pushed to your device. In the future we will present you with additional popular topics to follow.

We also now offer the ability to have severe weather alerts sent to the weather locations you are following.

Built-in Audio Player

Now you can listen to all The Atlanta Journal-Constitution podcasts within the app. The built-in audio player will allow you to play the podcast while you navigate through out the app.

Explore all our podcasts:

Breakdown
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Southern Fried Soccer
accessAtlanta: Things to do in Atlanta
Politically Georgia

Enjoy Puzzles and Games

We have added our great puzzle and game content to the app. Play a game or complete a puzzle while listening to one of the great Atlanta Journal-Constitution podcasts.

