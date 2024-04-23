A.M. ATL: Is Matt Ryan a Hall of Famer?

Morning, y’all, and happy holidays to our Jewish friends who began observing Passover last night. Another chilly start today before temperatures climb into the mid-70s.

Some big news that broke late Monday: Sources tell the AJC that President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement address at Morehouse College’s May 19 graduation ceremony.

Otherwise, today’s newsletter takes a look at new airport access rules, fresh allegations involving Georgia’s prison system, and Ronald Acuña Jr. breaking another record.

But first: Matty Ice calls it quits.

FOREVER A FALCON

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Matthew Thomas Ryan, the winningest quarterback in Atlanta Falcons history, officially retired from the NFL on Monday. He announced the decision in an emotional social media video before holding an in-person press conference.

“I’m honored to retire as a Falcon,” he said after signing a one-day contract with the team.

Ryan, now 38, didn’t play last year after his one-season adventure in Indianapolis, but he hadn’t formally called it quits. His decision to do so now leaves one big question for the all-time Atlanta athlete: Is he a Hall of Famer?

The author will concede up front that he’s a bit biased, and actual Hall of Fame voters that spoke with the AJC are split. But let’s discuss!

An Atlanta legend: The Falcons selected Ryan with the third-overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. By the time his 14-year run in Atlanta ended, he’d claimed just about every franchise passing record, gone to the playoffs six times, become the first Falcon to win a league MVP and (ahem) helped them build a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI.

In short, he rescued the team from post-Michael Vick purgatory and lead it to a level of consistent winning it hadn’t ever seen.

Said Falcons owner Arthur Blank: “I cannot thank him enough for what he has meant to our team and fans, and I firmly believe he should and will be enshrined in Canton in the future and I look forward to that day.”

Historically speaking: Ryan retires with the seventh-most passing yards in NFL history (just ahead of fellow ring-less quarterback Dan Marino). He’s ninth in all-time touchdown passes and tenth in wins. He made four Pro Bowls.

Said former Falcons receiver Harry Douglas: “You have a ton of people who love Matt and some who don’t, I don’t know why or for whatever reason. But we have to give him his respect because his respect is due. He’s been so great for this organization. It’s funny how quickly we forget what somebody meant to us.”

A good dude: This may not play into his Hall of Fame consideration, but by all accounts Ryan is a solid citizen, too. He’s been active on the Atlanta charity scene for years, particularly with causes that involve kids.

In the tumultuous summer of 2020, Ryan and wife Sarah launched a charity supporting Black youth development programs.

Regardless of his future, Ryan has meant a lot to a lot of Atlanta. But wouldn’t it be nice if he got a gold bust, too?

Click right here to vote in the AJC’s poll.

AIRPORT ACCESS

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport authorities say they’re now enforcing rules restricting terminal access 24/7. Only ticketed passengers, people meeting them and workers are allowed inside.

In other ATL news: Delta Air Lines boosted pay by 5% for its flight attendants, baggage handlers and other ground-based crews.

MORE TOP STORIES

» A federal judge held Georgia Department of Corrections officials in contempt, finding that they willfully disregarded requirements to improve conditions inside a high-security prison.

» The Mount Vernon Highway bridge over I-285 in Sandy Springs reopened to vehicular traffic months ahead of schedule.

» Authorities say a man fishing with a magnet in a Middle Georgia creek found items tied to the 2015 “Craigslist killings” of Marietta couple Bud and June Runion. Among them: a rifle, IDs and credit cards.

UNION BUSTLING

Volkswagen employees in Chattanooga recently voted to join the United Auto Workers union, setting the stage for a similar vote in Alabama in mid-May.

After that? The Southern organizing surge could head to Georgia.

TRUMP ON TRIAL

Credit: Elizabeth Williams for the AP Credit: Elizabeth Williams for the AP

During Monday’s opening statements in Donald Trump’s New York hush money case, prosecutors described the former president’s actions as an attempt to “corrupt” the 2016 election by silencing women considering coming forward with embarrassing stories. More key takeaways here.

When it comes time to select a jury for Trump’s Fulton case, experts say to expect a much longer process. Among the reasons: more defendants and a much longer trial.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, meanwhile, plans to skip a campaign debate next week.

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

» The Braves beat the Marlins 3-0. Bryce Elder pitched well, Travis d’Arnaud hit another home run and Ronald Acuña Jr. set the Atlanta-era Braves record for career stolen bases.

» The Atlanta Dream announced they sold out of their season ticket allotment for the upcoming season. Remaining single-game tickets go on sale Thursday morning.

» Spalding High School hired former football coach Nick Davis to lead the team again. Maryland authorities arrested previous head coach Carl Kearney on murder charges earlier this year.

PARTY PLANNING

It’s never too early to plan ahead for Cinco de Mayo (which is on a Sunday this year). Check out our round-up of deals and events at Atlanta-area restaurants.

ON THIS DATE

April 23, 1958

A staffer and “radio hobbyist” at The Atlanta Constitution reached out through the airwaves to chat with a group of Americans stationed near the South Pole. Their chief priority? Getting caught up on recent happenings with Charlie Brown and his buds.

The Constitution staffer “said he read over the radio the Peanuts strips for the past several days. He said the sounds emanating back from the South Pole indicated half a dozen Americans immensely enjoyed the performance.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink captured a jogger navigating the water-soaked intersection of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Dunwoody Knoll Drive, where crews worked throughout Monday to repair a water main break.

ONE MORE THING

Before we go: Atlanta restaurateur Pinky Cole is helping cover the cost of Mays High School’s upcoming prom: “It is important for me to support my community by helping people have experiences that will impact them for the rest of their lives, and I hope that my contribution does just that.”

