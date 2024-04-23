Man with magnet finds new evidence in Craigslist killings, GBI says

A man with a magnet who was fishing in a Middle Georgia creek this month discovered items linked to the 2015 killings of a metro Atlanta couple who drove 200 miles in the hopes of buying their classic dream car, authorities said.

The GBI said Monday that the man found a .22-caliber rifle on April 14 while magnet fishing in Horse Creek on Old Prison Camp Road in McRae-Helena. Two days later, he pulled up a bag containing drivers’ licenses and credit cards belonging to Bud and June Runion, along with what authorities believe was the couple’s cellphone.

Investigators said they executed multiple search warrants last week at a home in the 400 block of Webb Cemetery Road and that the items collected will be analyzed at the agency’s crime lab.

Magnet fishers use a large magnet to scour bodies of water for metal debris, often as a hobby.

In January 2015, investigators charged Ronnie “Jay” Towns in the Runions’ deaths and armed robbery. After more than nine years, his trial is tentatively scheduled to start in August.

The Runions had lived for more than three decades in their Marietta home, where they raised their children and had recently become grandparents, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously.

June, 66, was a longtime second grade teacher in Cobb County and was working as a preschool instructor at Johnson Ferry Baptist. Bud, retired from AT&T, used to collect old bicycle parts, restore them and build new bikes that he would deliver to underprivileged children at Christmas. He was 69.

Family members said the couple had driven to Telfair County to see, and hopefully buy, their dream car — a 1966 Ford Mustang.

But there was no car, authorities said. Instead, investigators believe that Towns tricked them into thinking he would sell them the Mustang after seeing the couple’s past Craigslist posts looking for that exact vehicle.

The Runions were reported missing and their bodies were found four days later. The two had been shot in the head, according to police.