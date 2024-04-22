Vote: Is Matt Ryan a Hall of Famer?

Falcons great Matt Ryan officially announced his retirement on Monday.

Ryan, who didn’t play last season and started a career in broadcasting, made the announcement on social media.

Ryan, who was the third player taken overall in the 2008 NFL draft, is the winningest quarterback in franchise history, hold most of the passing records and took the team to the playoffs a record six times in his 14-year career. He is one of two quarterbacks – Chris Chandler after the 1998 season – to take the team to the Super Bowl.

He’s the only player in franchise history to win the league most valuable player award.

Does Ryan belong in Canton and enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? He would be eligible in 2028.

