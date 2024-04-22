Atlanta Falcons

What Arthur Blank had to say about Matt Ryan

Falcons owner Arthur Blank and quarterback Matt Ryan celebrate ending Carolina's perfect season with a 20-13 victory at the Georgia Dome. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

Falcons owner Arthur Blank and quarterback Matt Ryan celebrate ending Carolina's perfect season with a 20-13 victory at the Georgia Dome. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)
By
Updated 30 minutes ago

The following is a statement from Falcons owner Arthur Blank following the announcement of Matt Ryan’s retirement from the NFL on Monday.

ExploreComplete coverage of Matt Ryan's retirement announcement

“Matt Ryan’s impact on the Atlanta Falcons organization and the city of Atlanta is immeasurable. Matt was selected as the third-overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, and went on to win the NFL Rookie of the Year award and led us to the playoffs in his first season. That was the start of building a special career that now sees him holding every significant passing record in our franchise history. Matt always represented himself, his family, teammates and our team with class, character, and integrity on and off the field.

“I cannot thank him enough for what he has meant to our team and fans, and I firmly believe he should and will be enshrined in Canton in the future and I look forward to that day. On behalf of Falcons fans everywhere, I express our gratitude and congratulations to Matt, Sarah, Johnny, Marshall and Cal on Matt’s award-winning career and my very best wishes for a bright future. Matt Ryan is a Falcon for life and he and his family will always be part of the fabric of Atlanta.”

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Race-based test kept Black people from getting a kidney, lawsuit says

BREAKING
Falcons great Matt Ryan officially retires from NFL
1m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

You could be questioned the next time you go to ATL airport. Here’s why

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton election interference case against Georgia senator resumes
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton election interference case against Georgia senator resumes
2h ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Lawsuit challenging Mableton’s creation dismissed
2h ago
The Latest

Breaking: Falcons great Matt Ryan officially retires from NFL
15m ago
Matt Ryan’s charity work leaves powerful legacy off the field
26m ago
Vote: Is Matt Ryan a Hall of Famer?
1h ago
Featured

Donald Trump charges: Quick facts on the ex-president’s legal cases
Rico Wade, Atlanta hip-hop original: an appreciation by journalist Sonia Murray
Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead part of Braves series with Marlins