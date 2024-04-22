BreakingNews
Water main break shuts down intersection in Dunwoody

Police reported a water main break along Chamblee Dunwoody Road on Monday morning.

Police reported a water main break along Chamblee Dunwoody Road on Monday morning.
15 minutes ago

A large water main break has shut down an intersection in Dunwoody.

Dunwoody police reported the break Monday morning along Chamblee Dunwoody Road between St. Andrews Circle and Dunwoody Walk. Traffic is shut down in both directions.

A man who lives along Chamblee Dunwoody said the break is directly in front of his house. Jim Dymek said it has happened several times before.

“This is something that the county has fixed probably four or five times in the last three or four years,” he said. “You know, as a taxpayer, you kind of just think that maybe they’d get it right.”

Last time, it took about two to three days for the break to be fixed, he said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to DeKalb County Watershed Management for more information.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

