Bridge over I-285 reopens ahead of schedule

The Mount Vernon Highway bridge over I-285 in Sandy Springs reopened to vehicular traffic on Monday, months ahead of schedule.

Sandy Springs is advising drivers to use caution as crews work to complete pedestrian features on the bridge.

A new Mount Vernon Highway bridge was under construction last fall, when a tractor trailer hit the existing bridge. The Georgia Department of Transportation estimated repairs would take nine to 10 months. Instead, the new bridge opened Monday morning, according to a city of Sandy Springs social media post.