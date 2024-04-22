Bridge over I-285 reopens ahead of schedule

The Mount Vernon Highway bridge over I-285 in Sandy Springs reopened to vehicular traffic on Monday, months ahead of schedule.
Sandy Springs is advising drivers to use caution as crews work to complete pedestrian features on the bridge.
A new Mount Vernon Highway bridge was under construction last fall, when a tractor trailer hit the existing bridge. The Georgia Department of Transportation estimated repairs would take nine to 10 months. Instead, the new bridge opened Monday morning, according to a city of Sandy Springs social media post.
Detours to Roswell Road, Riverside Drive or Long Island Drive while the bridge was under construction added significant delays to motorists’ drive time.
A commenter on Sandy Springs’ Facebook page wrote, “Hallelujah!” on news of the bridge opening.
Motorist told Channel 2 Action News, which first reported the opening, that they hoped their commute time would now be reduced.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported that the new bridge is part of a project that adds an auxiliary lane along I-285 between Roswell Road and Riverside Drive.
