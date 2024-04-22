Dream announce sellout of season ticket allotment

Games against the Indiana Fever, Chicago Sky and Aces have already sold out. The Dream play each of those teams twice at home at the Gateway Center. Other games are expected to sell out when single game tickets go on sale. The Dream are looking for ways to add temporary seating at the Gateway Center for sold out games.

“After making the playoffs for the first time in five years last season, our fans have carried that momentum into 2024,” Dream President and COO Morgan Shaw Parker said in a statement. “Excitement around women’s sports, particularly basketball, is at an all-time high and nowhere is that felt more than here in Atlanta. We’ve continued a record-setting growth trajectory over the past three years under new ownership – both on and off the court – and 2024 is shaping up to be our best season yet.”

With season tickets sold out for the 2024 season, the Dream also announced their first ever season ticket waiting list for those who want to be first in line when season tickets become available. Fans interested in joining the Dream Elite Priority List can sign up starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Limited partial season packages and group tickets are still currently available and on sale now. All ticket information is available on www.atlantadream.com or directly on the ticket page at: dream.wnba.com/tickets.