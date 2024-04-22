Ex-Woodstock officer who fatally shot 20-year-old charged, surrenders

Last week, a grand jury declined to indict Shaw on charges of felony murder and assault, indictments show. Instead, he was indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge, a felony.

Shaw, 23, was being held without bond in the Cobb jail late Monday.

Shaw “while in the commission of reckless conduct, an unlawful act, did cause the death of Emmanuel Malik Millard, a human being, without any intention to do so, by pointing a Glock model 34, 9 mm firearm at Emmanuel Malik Millard while his finger was on the trigger, thereby endangering the bodily safety of Emmanuel Malik Millard ...” the indictment states.

Officers attempted to stop Millard around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 12 after a series of traffic offenses, including failure to maintain lane, near the area of Alabama Road, or Ga. 92, and Hames Road, police previously said.

Millard didn’t stop and a pursuit ensued, authorities said. Police were able to stop the gray Hyundai using a PIT maneuver, which caused Millard to crash about five miles away near Alabama and Old Mountain Park roads in Cobb.

“During the attempted arrest of Mr. Millard, an officer discharged his weapon, striking Mr. Millard,” Woodstock police said in a statement at the time.

Two days later, Millard died from his injuries.

On a GoFundMe page she created, Millard’s mother said her son was shot in the head. In addition to funeral costs, she said she was raising money to get justice for him.

“We are facing mounting expenses, from funeral costs to legal fees, in our pursuit of justice for Emmanuel,” Lenette Millard wrote. “Your kind donations will help us relieve some of the financial burden and allow us to focus on seeking truth and justice for my son.”

The incident was the 78th officer-involved shooting the GBI was asked to investigate in 2023. By the end of the year, the state agency said it had investigated 103 such shootings. So far this year, there have been 20 shootings involving officers in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has requested video footage of the shooting from the GBI.

The majority of shooting cases involving officers do not lead to criminal charges, but it does happen.

In February, two DeKalb County police officers — one former and one current — were indicted in the 2022 shooting death of a man in Stone Mountain.

Former officer Russell Mathis, 30, was indicted on charges of felony involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor reckless conduct, while current officer Jordan Vance, 30, was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct in the death of Marando Salmon, 37, at a home on Autumn Crest Court on Nov. 4.

Warrants were issued for Mathis and Vance after the indictment and they surrendered to the sheriff’s office and were both booked into the DeKalb jail. Vance was released on a $3,000 bond and Mathis on an $8,000 bond, jail records show.