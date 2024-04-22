Spalding football hires former coach to help program heal

Davis was head coach at Fayette County the past five seasons and resigned there in January. He had been Spalding’s private choice for weeks while awaiting official board approval. Davis planned to meet with his new players Monday.

“They definitely need somebody they trust and respect,” Davis said. “Griffin is a unique place with a small-town atmosphere. Some of them need more attention than others. Sometimes when you come from the outside you can’t provide that because you don’t understand the dynamics. That’s what I bring to the table.’’

Davis said he probably knew about 20 of the team’s 50 returning varsity players from his previous time at Spalding or from football camps he has worked. Davis also is familiar with most of the staff. One of them, defensive coordinator Rodney Jackson Jr., played for Davis, who has been a head coach at seven high schools starting with Burke County in 1999.

“A lot of the players known me; I played with some of their parents and uncles,’’ said Davis, a 1990 Griffin High graduate who went on to stardom as a Georgia Southern linebacker. “I have family members on the team. I don’t think that’s going to be an issue. When I meet with the team, I’ll get a feel for where they are as far as the program is concerned. I think we’ll be fine.’’

The Spalding job is among the last in Georgia to be filled this offseason. Among more than 70 openings, only those at Josey, Windsor Forest and Lanier County remain unannounced.