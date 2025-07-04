AND THE WINNERS ARE ...

More than 50,000 of you participated in the 56th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Friday.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Patrick Kiprop won the AJC Peachtree Road Race’s men’s elite division Friday, with a time of 27:35. Kiprop is a Kenyan runner who is a five-time, first-team All-American for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Hellen Obiri won the women’s elite division Friday, with a time of 31:29. Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist from Kenya, was making her Peachtree Road Race debut.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Susannah Scaroni won the women’s Shepherd Center wheelchair division race of the Peachtree, with an unofficial time of 22 minutes, 5 seconds. The victory was her fourth title in the wheelchair division race.

Bentley-Grace Hicks won the women’s push-assist division, with an unofficial time of 41:14.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s Shepherd Center wheelchair division race, with an unofficial time of 18 minutes, 36 seconds. The victory was Romanchuk’s ninth consecutive title in the wheelchair division race.

Ricardo Aranda won the men’s push-assist division, with an unofficial time of 38:51.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Bailey Brackett and Riley Comstock were the winners in the girls’ and boys’ high school divisions, respectively.

🏅 Take a look back at Friday’s live coverage and countless inspiring photos

And we can’t forget our virtual winners — so dedicated to the Peachtree that they paused their Fourth of July festivities from afar to conquer a 10K.

Overall winner for male age groups: Alec Nathan, 37:28

Alec Nathan, 37:28 Overall winner for female age groups: Rebecca Gordon, 42:53

Rebecca Gordon, 42:53 Overall winner for nonbinary age groups: Z. Rossi, 1:23:14

‘THERE ARE NO SMALL PARTS’

Thousands of runners age 14 and younger gathered Thursday at the Lenox Square for the Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior.

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Overall winner for male age groups: G. Hoffman, 11 years old

G. Hoffman, 11 years old Overall winner for female age groups: M. Hickey, 13 years old

🥹 More adorable photos here

‘ATLANTA RUNS DEEP’

Credit: Courtesy Atlanta Track Club Credit: Courtesy Atlanta Track Club

There are lots of reasons to run the Peachtree, whether it’s the feeling of personal accomplishment or the sense of community one gets running alongside tens of thousands of fellow Atlantans.

But there’s one thing that pushes all the runners to go the distance: the coveted Peachtree Road Race T-shirt. This year’s official race T-shirt was designed by Russ Vann.

👕 Read more about Vann’s background and history with the Peachtree Road Race

MORE FLAIR FOR FASHION

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Whether decked out in Lady Liberty–inspired gear or rocking something totally unique, Peachtree runners made the day even more colorful.

📷 See the most interesting costumes from the 56th running

KEEP THE MOMENTUM GOING

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

What better way to celebrate the end of the AJC Peachtree Road Race than to sign up for next year’s fun? Yep, we’re already talking about the 57th annual event.

Registration for the 2026 races began Friday and runs through July 11. During this weeklong window, entry is guaranteed and the $55 fee includes the coveted finisher’s T-shirt.

Atlanta Track Club is also offering a bundle registration package of the Peachtree and the Polar Opposite Peachtree. The winter version of the Peachtree is run in reverse and scheduled for Jan. 3. The bundle package includes an Adidas sweatshirt and finisher’s medal.

🏁 Register for one or both races at AtlantaTrackClub.org

Looking to ride that race-day high across another finish line before next year? Here are some other ATC events to add to your calendar:

July 13: MLB All-Star 4.4 Miler

MLB All-Star 4.4 Miler Aug. 2: Westside Beltline 5K-8K

👟 More info and sign-up links here

BUT FIRST, WELLNESS

Credit: Atlantic Station Credit: Atlantic Station

Also, no judgment at all if even thinking about another race wears you out right now. Here are some local events to help you reset and recharge:

🙏 More ways to prioritize self-care this month

MORE PEACHTREE TO GO

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Stick with us! Next Saturday’s newsletter — July 12 — we’ll look back on all you’ve accomplished and help you channel that momentum into your next goal.

COOL-DOWN

Keep that Peachtree pride close. You ran your race and you made it count. Now, grab a Bomb Pop and go enjoy every well-earned moment of rest 🍑

See you next time — and hey, wanna do coffee? Getting to write this newsletter was the digital equivalent of a runner’s high. It’s been so much fun, and I hope you had a great Peachtree season.

If you liked the vibes here, you should also join us over at the AJC’s morning newsletter, A.M. ATL. We’ll keep you informed and in touch, without the stress. (Well, not without it. Still some stress, let’s be real.)