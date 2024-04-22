Students at an Atlanta school get prom gift and a surprise college option

Cole Hayes is the founder of Slutty Vegan, a restaurant specializing in plant-based foods. The business has grown from its original location in the West End neighborhood to several Atlanta-area locations and cities including New York, Dallas and Birmingham. She also founded Bar Vegan located in Ponce City Market.

Explore A Guide to Vegetarian and Vegan Dining in Atlanta

The donation from the Pinky Cole Foundation will help pay for the event venue and food, according to APS. The prom is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Credit: Courtesty of Atlanta Public Schools Credit: Courtesty of Atlanta Public Schools

During a school celebration Monday, Mays students presented Cole Hayes and her foundation with an award.

“In recognition of your extraordinary generosity and unwavering support towards the success and enrichment of our students, with profound appreciation we acknowledge your dedication to shaping brighter futures and creating memorable experiences for generations to come,” said senior Tamar Echols.

In addition to the prom news, graduating seniors at Mays will be granted admission to Morris Brown College, thanks to a partnership between the two schools. Students with a 2.0 grade-point average are able to attend the historically Black college. Morris Brown President Kevin James told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the idea is to provide access. Students aren’t obligated to enroll and they will have to meet the school’s academic standards to stay.

“You have to show satisfactory academic progress, which means you have to at least have a C average,” James said. “This was access, an opportunity moment for students, and I hope as many as possible will take advantage.”

James said about 30 Mays students have shown an interest in the offer so far. He said the school’s valedictorian and salutatorian have been offered full scholarships and acceptance to the President’s Honors College.

“I know they have a lot of options, but now Morris Brown is another option,” James said.

Although Mays is the first high school Morris Brown has partnered with in this way, James said there could be more in the future.

The bright spots come at the end of a difficult 12-month period for the school. Last May, 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell was shot and killed during a gathering outside the high school. Then in February, four students were shot in a Mays parking lot. The injuries were non-life-threatening. A fellow student was charged in the incident. The shooting prompted school leaders to hold two summits for students in March that focused on developing social skills, healthy relationships and self-care.