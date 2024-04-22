In a video message, Ryan said: “I’m honored to retire as a Falcon. Thank you to all the Falcons fans for your continued support. Through the highs and the lows, I always felt your energy and passion. I want you to know that every day I felt the responsibility to give you the best version of myself.”

Ryan, who was the third player taken overall in the 2008 NFL draft, is the winningest quarterback in franchise history, hold most of the passing records and took the team to the playoffs a record six times. He is one of two quarterbacks – Chris Chandler after the 1998 season – to take the team to the Super Bowl.

He’s the only player in franchise history to win the league most valuable player award.

Ryan had a 14-year run with the Falcons until he was traded to the Colts for a third-round pick over the 2022 offseason. He played a season for the Colts before being released.

After being released by the Colts, Ryan did not immediately retire because he wanted to keep playing. He was holding out hope that a team would call him last season. The Jets elected not enter the veteran free agent quarterback market after Aaron Rodgers was injured. The Browns played five different quarterbacks and turned to Joe Flacco, who was drafted the same year as Ryan, late in the season. Flacco helped to guide the Browns to the playoffs. The Colts also owed Ryan $12 million for the 2023 season.

Ryan wanted out after the Falcons attempted to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but he was traded by the Texans to the Browns.

Ryan won the NFL MVP award in 2016 after guiding the team to Super Bowl LI, where it blew a 28-3 lead in losing to the Patriots.

Ryan was an immediate starter for the Falcons after being drafted from Boston College. He helped guide the Falcons to the playoffs as a rookie. He took the Falcons to the playoffs in four of his first six seasons in the league.

The Falcons went to the NFC title game after the 2012 season, but they blew a lead and lost to the 49ers. After two losing seasons, former coach Mike Smith was fired.

With coach Dan Quinn, in his second season under offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Ryan guided the Falcons to the Super Bowl. The Falcons went to the playoffs the following season, but have since fallen on hard times.

Over 14 seasons, Ryan has completed 5,242 of 8,003 pass attempts for 59,735 yards and 367 touchdowns – all franchise records. He also holds franchise records for career passer rating (94.2), career completion percentage (65.5) and career 300-yard passing games (73).

Coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot were hired in January 2021 to take over for former general manager Thomas Dimitroff and Quinn. After trading Ryan, the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota and drafted Desmond Ridder.

Mariota quit on the team after getting benched in 2022 and Ridder was traded over the offseason after he failed to operate the offense at a high level. The Falcons believe they have Ryan’s eventual successor in Kirk Cousins, who was signed to a lucrative four-year contract in free agency.

After getting traded to the Colts, Ryan keep his home and continue his social action in Atlanta.

“It’s always disappointing at first,” Ryan told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an exclusive interview after the trade. “That’s a very human reaction. But as you go through it, you understand that those things can happen. When they do, it’s about how you respond and how you react.”

Ryan came to the Falcons at a critical time, a year after Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick went to prison on federal dog-fighting charges and coach Bobby Petrino quit with three games left in the 2007 season.

Ryan, leaning on a 2,000-yard rushing attack led by running backs Michael Turner and Jerious Norwood, came in and won games immediately. He also became a pillar of the community through his charity work.

Ryan, under the guidance of quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave initially, turned into the most prolific passer in team history, shattering all of Steve Bartkowski’s passing marks. He led the franchise to its first back-to-back winning seasons in 2008 and 2009.

After the last trip to the playoffs, because of some poor drafting from 2017-20, the Falcons have fallen on hard times. They have not had a winning season since 2017.

As the Falcons started to slip back into the lower reaches of the NFC, some fans started to bash Ryan.

“You have a ton of people who love Matt and some who don’t, I don’t know why or for whatever reason,” said former Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas, who also was drafted by the Falcons in 2008. “But we have to give him his respect because his respect is due. He’s been so great for this organization. It’s funny how quickly we forget what somebody meant to us. ... Let’s not bash this man, who for 14 years gave you everything that he had on that football field.”

