City of Atlanta officials are hoping that trails can be part of the solution to solving traffic congestion.
A new 535-mile expansion plan known as Trails ATL aims to make the city more walkable, bringing 10-minute access to trails for 95% of city residents by 2052.
The Atlanta City Council approved the expansion plan on June 16 in a unanimous vote.
Among the proposed goals for the project are improving access to the Beltline, creating strategic proximity to MARTA and facilitating alternative routes to schools. More than 100 of the planned 535 miles of trails have already been built or funded for construction.
The last citywide trail plan in Atlanta, the City of Atlanta Greenway Trail Corridor Plan, was completed in 1992 as part of planning for the 1996 Olympic Games.
Rachel Maher, the deputy commissioner for Partnerships and Enterprise, said focusing on trails now could expand transportation without cars in the future.
Credit: Provided
Credit: Provided
“Atlanta is growing and we have a chance to reshape how people move through the city,” Maher said in an email statement.
A partnership between the PATH Foundation and the City of Atlanta, the first phase of the project rollout proposes 35 miles of trails, primarily consisting of greenways. Twenty-three projects are planned across the city for phase one, which will take a decade to build and cost $252 million.
Three council districts — 10, 11 and 12 — will eventually see the most miles of new trails. These districts will also see the implementation of the Emerald Network, 13 trails that will connect southwest and west Atlanta residents to parks and schools, and lead them to the Beltline.
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Currently, the Beltline touches 45 of Atlanta’s 242 neighborhoods. City officials hope the effort will reduce traffic.
“We can see from the experience of the Beltline that people would much rather walk or bike to their destinations than sit in traffic,” said Phillip Smith, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation.
But funding is uncertain, and some of it could come from grants or private donations. Cost estimates for phase two and three of the project are not yet available.
City councilman Dustin Hills said the project comes alongside attempts to improve Atlanta’s national park ranking in the ParkScore index, which factors in what percentage of city residents live within 10-minute walking distance of a park.
“I want everyone to be within a safe walking distance, meaning more multi-use trails, more sidewalks and things like that,” Hills said.
Dr. Na’Taki Osborne Jelks, co-founder and executive director of the West Atlanta Watershed Alliance, a nonprofit sustainability group that consulted on the project, said the benefits of the trail expansion plan depend on disruption to existing communities.
Jelks said she is concerned how the trails could change housing affordability and pointed to the Beltline’s impact on surrounding neighborhoods.
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
“What we know from other experiences like the Atlanta Beltline is that these types of plans can replace legacy residents,” Jelks said.
Jelks added that along with continuing community engagement efforts, the project could be an opportunity to learn from previous green space implementation missteps and prevent gentrification.
“I think this has the potential to be a net positive, but the process is just as important as the overall results,” she said. “That process must include the voices of all of those who will be impacted.”
Smith, of the parks department, said residents will not be displaced to make room for the new trails, and the routes will link housing developments currently in planning stages including Bowen Homes, Chappell Road, Leila Valley, Gun Club and Bankhead Courts.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: compton@ajc.com
2025 AJC Peachtree Road Race: Road closures
Info on July 4t Atlanta road closings from the race’s start near Lenox Square to the finish line on 10th Street just east of Piedmont Park. Also details on when the race ends.
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2025: MARTA, ride-hailing on July Fourth
For those making their way to Lenox Square to run in person, be aware there is no parking for participants.
Atlanta Track Club CEO says expect ‘fun, new energy’ from Peachtree Road Race
The “Politically Georgia” team talked about The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, campaign finance and the U.S. Senate passing the "big, beautiful bill."
Featured
Credit: TNS
Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers
UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”
Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.
A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?
I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?
A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?