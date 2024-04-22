Ronald Acuña sets Atlanta-era Braves stolen bases record

Outfielder Ronald Acuña made history in the first inning Monday, stealing his 190th career base to set a new Atlanta Braves record.

Rafael Furcal previously held the record with 189 stolen bases.

It was Acuña’s 10th steal of the season. He’s coming off a 73-steal campaign in 2023 in which he also hit 41 homers, the first 40-70 season in MLB history.

Herman Long (1890-1902) holds the all-time Braves franchise steals record with 434 stolen bases. Hank Aaron is the modern franchise record holder with 240.