Outlawz rapper Young Noble found dead in Atlanta at age 47

His death was confirmed on Friday by fellow Outlawz rapper E.D.I. Mean.

“Today I got some of the worst and unexpected news imaginable. My brother and partner for over 30 years took his life this morning,” Mean wrote on Instagram. “I obviously am in no shape to talk about this right now so PLEASE give his family and I some time to process this. Mental illness is a real battle being fought by so many.”

Noble joined Outlawz in 1996 as one of the last official members and made his debut on Shakur’s fifth studio album, “The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory.”

The group faced significant turmoil following the murders of Shakur and co-founder Yaki Kadafi in 1996, but continued to release music, including the platinum-certified “Still I Rise” collaboration with Shakur. They went on to form their own label, Outlawz Records, and released the group’s debut album, “Ride Wit Us or Collide Wit Us,” in 2000.

Noble himself released four solo albums under the group’s label, most recently in 2019 with “3rd Eye View.” He also appeared as himself in the 2017 biographical drama, “All Eyez on Me,” which took its name from Shakur’s fourth studio album.

In 2021, Noble suffered a serious heart attack that sidelined him for a while, but he thanked God for pulling him through.

“I plan to put everything in my life on hold while I recover an get my health all the way right, he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m grateful for a second chance an I beg y’all please please please take your health serious all the unhealthy living an stress catches up sooner than later!”

In his last post on Instagram, Noble shared a quote about not giving up, no matter what life throws at you.

“God is going to send blessings, solutions, healing, love and positive change your way,” the quote reads in part. “So hold on, be strong and don’t give up. You are next in line for your miracle.”