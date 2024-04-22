May in Atlanta brings refreshing cocktails, meals on the patio and Cinco de Mayo festivities. The holiday, which celebrates the Mexican army’s victory over France at the 1862 Battle of Puebla, offers the perfect occasion to appreciate Mexican-American culture and all the great victuals associated with it.
Here are some Cinco de Mayo food and drink events happening around metro Atlanta.
Aerial Kitchen & Bar
Epicurean Atlanta will mark the reopening of its rooftop bar, Aerial Kitchen & Bar, with Cinco in the Sky, a three-day celebration featuring lawn games, $5 cocktails, taco specials and live music on Sunday.
11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 3-4. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 5. 1117 W Peachtree St NW. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/taste/aerial-kitchen-bar.
Azotea Cantina
This eatery will host a Cinco de Mayo festival on the Green at Atlantic Station with fair foods like funnel cake, fries and corn dogs and the Tacos & Tequila food truck serving tacos and margaritas. There will be a live mariachi band, face painting and giveaways.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4-5. 245 18th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-902-6040, azoteacantina.com.
Bar.bacoa
This Virginia-Highland eatery will offer $5 house margaritas and special menu items like chicken mole throughout Cinco de Mayo weekend.
11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 4-5. 1000 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-815-9155, barbacoaatl.com.
El Ponce
Book a two hour reservation at El Ponce for the Cinco de Ponce celebration. There will be DJs until 9 p.m. and Mariachi Búhos de Oro will play at 4:30 p.m. Guests can choose from El Ponce’s menu of Mexican cuisine including tacos, tamales and margaritas.
11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 5. $5 to reserve a table. 939 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE. 404-881-6040, elponce.com.
Floral workshop and brunch
Roswell florist Stems on the Move will host a flower workshop to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Create floral arrangements and dine on brunch from Mission Bakery and mimosas from Deep Roots Wine Market.
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 5. $100 per person. 1055 Canton St., Roswell. 770-676-6146, deeprootswine.co.
Fogón and Lions
Kick off your Cinco de Mayo celebration at Fogón and Lions with a Mexican-themed brunch menu from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., followed by a live performance by Mariachi America de Atlanta and a taco de cochinita pibil special. House margaritas will be 50% off throughout the day.
11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 5. 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com.
Guac Taco Studio and Bar
Head to Guac Taco Studio & Bar for a Cinco de Mayo block party with tacos and drinks.
7-10 p.m. May 4. 5370 Stone Mountain Highway, Stone Mountain. 770-674-0624, instagram.com/guactacostudio.
Eclipse di Luna
Eclipse di Luna and Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern will host a two-day Cinco de Mayo festival. Attendees can expect live music on the outdoor green space, tacos, giant paella, adult snow cones, a pig roast and plenty of cocktails.
2 p.m.-2 a.m. May 4 and noon May 5. 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 470-545-0741, hobnobatlanta.com/events/cinco-de-mayo-3.
Live at the Battery
Live at the Battery will host a Fiesta de Mayo party complete with music from a mariachi band and a DJ, margaritas, shopping from Hispanic and Latin-owned businesses and a fajita buffet.
2-7 p.m. May 4. $10 per person. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com.
Ponce City Roof
Head to the Roof at Ponce City Market for music, specialty cocktails, jello shots and plenty of tacos. Tickets include access to the Roof and unlimited games and rides at Skyline Park.
11 a.m.-10 p.m. May 5. $30 per person, $22 ages 12 and younger. poncecityroof.com.
Punch Bowl Social
This entertainment and food and drink venue at the Battery will offer margarita drink specials and free chips and salsa throughout the weekend. Keep an eye out for mini piñatas hidden around the venue for a surprise.
May 3-5. 875 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-443-1443, punchbowlsocial.com.
Red Pepper Taqueria
Enjoy drink specials from Red Pepper Taqueria including $10 margaritas, $6 tequila mango chile shooters and a special Cinco de Mayo menu. On Sunday, there will be a live DJ plus games and giveaways.
May 4-5. Multiple locations. redpepperatl.com.
Rreal Tacos
Head to the nearest Rreal Taco to celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend with giveaways and a DJ.
May 3-5. Multiple locations. rrealtacos.com.
Tacos and Tequila Festival
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo a day early at this festival in Historic Fourth Ward Park. There will be food trucks and music, and attendees can bring picnic baskets, coolers and lawn chairs. Arrive early for free tacos and tequila shots from noon-3 p.m.
Noon-10 p.m. May 4. Tickets starting at $40 per person. 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/tacostequilafest.
Tacos and Tequila Mexican Grill
Enjoy $8 Texas margaritas, $7 tequila shots and Latin music all weekend long.
11 a.m.- close May 4-5. Multiple locations. ttatl.com.
Tin Lizzy’s
Tin Lizzy’s will celebrate five days of Cinco de Mayo with $7 El Jimador margaritas and $4 Dos Equis drafts and Tecate cans.
11 a.m.- close May 1-4. Multiple locations. facebook.com/TinLizzysCantinaATL.
