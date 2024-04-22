Epicurean Atlanta will mark the reopening of its rooftop bar, Aerial Kitchen & Bar, with Cinco in the Sky, a three-day celebration featuring lawn games, $5 cocktails, taco specials and live music on Sunday.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 3-4. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 5. 1117 W Peachtree St NW. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/taste/aerial-kitchen-bar.

Credit: Courtesy of La Bonanza Hospitality Group Credit: Courtesy of La Bonanza Hospitality Group

Azotea Cantina

This eatery will host a Cinco de Mayo festival on the Green at Atlantic Station with fair foods like funnel cake, fries and corn dogs and the Tacos & Tequila food truck serving tacos and margaritas. There will be a live mariachi band, face painting and giveaways.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 4-5. 245 18th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-902-6040, azoteacantina.com.

Credit: Courtesy of Barb.bacoa Credit: Courtesy of Barb.bacoa

Bar.bacoa

This Virginia-Highland eatery will offer $5 house margaritas and special menu items like chicken mole throughout Cinco de Mayo weekend.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 4-5. 1000 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-815-9155, barbacoaatl.com.

El Ponce

Book a two hour reservation at El Ponce for the Cinco de Ponce celebration. There will be DJs until 9 p.m. and Mariachi Búhos de Oro will play at 4:30 p.m. Guests can choose from El Ponce’s menu of Mexican cuisine including tacos, tamales and margaritas.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 5. $5 to reserve a table. 939 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE. 404-881-6040, elponce.com.

Floral workshop and brunch

Roswell florist Stems on the Move will host a flower workshop to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Create floral arrangements and dine on brunch from Mission Bakery and mimosas from Deep Roots Wine Market.

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 5. $100 per person. 1055 Canton St., Roswell. 770-676-6146, deeprootswine.co.

Credit: Courtesy of Fogón and Lions Credit: Courtesy of Fogón and Lions

Fogón and Lions

Kick off your Cinco de Mayo celebration at Fogón and Lions with a Mexican-themed brunch menu from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., followed by a live performance by Mariachi America de Atlanta and a taco de cochinita pibil special. House margaritas will be 50% off throughout the day.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. May 5. 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com.

Guac Taco Studio and Bar

Head to Guac Taco Studio & Bar for a Cinco de Mayo block party with tacos and drinks.

7-10 p.m. May 4. 5370 Stone Mountain Highway, Stone Mountain. 770-674-0624, instagram.com/guactacostudio.

Eclipse di Luna

Eclipse di Luna and Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern will host a two-day Cinco de Mayo festival. Attendees can expect live music on the outdoor green space, tacos, giant paella, adult snow cones, a pig roast and plenty of cocktails.

2 p.m.-2 a.m. May 4 and noon May 5. 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 470-545-0741, hobnobatlanta.com/events/cinco-de-mayo-3.

Credit: Courtesy of Live at the Battery Credit: Courtesy of Live at the Battery

Live at the Battery

Live at the Battery will host a Fiesta de Mayo party complete with music from a mariachi band and a DJ, margaritas, shopping from Hispanic and Latin-owned businesses and a fajita buffet.

2-7 p.m. May 4. $10 per person. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com.

Ponce City Roof

Head to the Roof at Ponce City Market for music, specialty cocktails, jello shots and plenty of tacos. Tickets include access to the Roof and unlimited games and rides at Skyline Park.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. May 5. $30 per person, $22 ages 12 and younger. poncecityroof.com.

Punch Bowl Social

This entertainment and food and drink venue at the Battery will offer margarita drink specials and free chips and salsa throughout the weekend. Keep an eye out for mini piñatas hidden around the venue for a surprise.

May 3-5. 875 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-443-1443, punchbowlsocial.com.

Red Pepper Taqueria

Enjoy drink specials from Red Pepper Taqueria including $10 margaritas, $6 tequila mango chile shooters and a special Cinco de Mayo menu. On Sunday, there will be a live DJ plus games and giveaways.

May 4-5. Multiple locations. redpepperatl.com.

Rreal Tacos

Head to the nearest Rreal Taco to celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend with giveaways and a DJ.

May 3-5. Multiple locations. rrealtacos.com.

Tacos and Tequila Festival

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo a day early at this festival in Historic Fourth Ward Park. There will be food trucks and music, and attendees can bring picnic baskets, coolers and lawn chairs. Arrive early for free tacos and tequila shots from noon-3 p.m.

Noon-10 p.m. May 4. Tickets starting at $40 per person. 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/tacostequilafest.

Tacos and Tequila Mexican Grill

Enjoy $8 Texas margaritas, $7 tequila shots and Latin music all weekend long.

11 a.m.- close May 4-5. Multiple locations. ttatl.com.

Tin Lizzy’s

Tin Lizzy’s will celebrate five days of Cinco de Mayo with $7 El Jimador margaritas and $4 Dos Equis drafts and Tecate cans.

11 a.m.- close May 1-4. Multiple locations. facebook.com/TinLizzysCantinaATL.

Explore The ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.