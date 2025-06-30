But with just two cancellations on Monday as of midday, Delta says its operations have recovered and it is ready for the busy July Fourth travel weekend.

Storms with hail and high winds developed right over the airport at about 6 p.m. Friday and planted themselves there for hours, National Weather Service meteorologist Christa Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

“They wouldn’t have been able to really run the airport much for 3.5 hours,” she said. “It’s basically a worst-case scenario in terms of operations at the airport.”

That’s because it was a particularly large, slow-moving cell that covered both eastern and western airplane approach paths and had no breaks to sneak planes in and out, she explained.

The cancellations and delays piled up: More than 900 delays on Friday and 402 cancellations, according to FlightAware data.

While Delta does not normally offer compensation for a disruption like weather that’s not its fault, company spokesperson Morgan Durrant told the AJC that Delta is reimbursing customers affected for hotel and meal costs.

Meteorologists knew there was a potential for storms earlier in the day, Smith said, and the airport and Delta received their standard twice-daily briefings on it.

But, she said, “You can’t really predict the exact location that storms will develop.”

Friday’s storm just happened to develop right on top of the airport and stay there.

Flash flood warnings were issued for the airport and nearby areas, the AJC reported.

The air traffic control tower had to be evacuated for high winds at about 10:30 p.m. that night and saw temporary power loss, Delta reported.

To make matters worse, about 100 Delta planes struck by pea-sized hail had to be reinspected before getting back in the air. All hail-affected planes were back in service as of Monday, Durrant said.

But Saturday evening brought another major storm that lasted another few hours, Smith said.

The snowballing effect on airplane operations grew to 1,000 flight cancellations and more than 3,000 delays from Friday to Monday.

Summer in Atlanta does tend to bring these storms, Smith said. “This is certainly the busy part of the year in terms of trying to get weather impacts for the airport together,” she said.

“Thunderstorms happen here all the time, and it’s just a matter of where they end up and how much movement they have.”

If a slow-moving storm “develops on top of you, you’ve got it for a while.”