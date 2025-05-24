Braves Report: Midseason awards

Hey there.

Tonight’s game against the Angels at Truist Park gets underway at 7:15 p.m. Didier Fuentes is slated to make his third major league start, while L.A. sends Tyler Anderson to the mound.

Ozzie Albies is 4-for-6 against Anderson in his career — with three homers.

Should be fun. Now let’s shake things up a little!

SUMMER SUPERLATIVES

Tonight’s game will be the 84th of the Braves season.

Is that halfway through 162?

Nope.

But it’s a heck of a lot closer than the “midway point” at the All-Star break. And here at the Braves Report, we do what we want.

So, without further ado: Here’s AJC reporter extraordinaire Gabe Burns, writing the rest of the newsletter to offer his super official set of midseason awards.

🏆 BEST PLAYER

Ronald Acuña Jr. is a layup here despite having not played until late May. He’s been perhaps baseball’s best performer since returning from his second ACL tear. He should be in the All-Star game next month, which would be his fifth such nod (vote here to make him a starter).

Acuña has been a sensation and everything the Braves could’ve wanted. Their problem is the rest of the lineup hasn’t produced behind him. But Acuña has contributed at an MVP-level and is easily the team’s best player.

Reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale should be mentioned here, too. He was superb before being sidelined indefinitely with fractured ribs. It’s a shame for several reasons, but Sale seemed to have a legitimate chance at back-to-back Cy Youngs.

should be mentioned here, too. He was superb before being sidelined indefinitely with fractured ribs. It’s a shame for several reasons, but Sale seemed to have a legitimate chance at back-to-back Cy Youngs. Starter Spencer Schwellenbach also warrants consideration. Unlike Acuña and Sale, he’s been healthy for the entire season. He’s given the Braves ace-worthy innings. With Spencer Strider recapturing form, the Braves have an outstanding trio atop their rotation when healthy; that’s the catch, though.

🏆 BIGGEST SURPRISE

The Braves have needed Drake Baldwin since mid-spring, when it was clear he’d have an opportunity with Sean Murphy injured. But what was once thought to be a temporary stay has turned into permanence.

Baldwin is a budding star and looks like he’ll be an integral part of this lineup for the next half decade. Folks around Baldwin have long raved about his maturity. He’s lived up to that billing. He’s fit perfectly into the clubhouse and has made great strides defensively. His game planning has developed nicely, too. The bat, which was viewed as his biggest strength, has surpassed even an optimist’s expectations.

There haven’t been many bright spots during this season, but Baldwin might be the biggest. Some believe his presence makes Murphy expendable, which would allow the Braves to reallocate resources. Some think it makes sense to alternate Murphy and Baldwin as designated hitters next season (and maybe beyond) after Marcell Ozuna’s contract expires.

Whatever happens, expect Baldwin to be here. And he’ll play an important part in the Braves’ future success.

🏆 BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT

There was a time Michael Harris II was viewed as Baldwin is now. He was the hotshot rookie who appeared to be a building block. Harris looked like an eventual superstar. Now, everyone is wondering where the offense went and if it’ll ever return.

Harris is a microcosm of the Braves’ greater offensive struggles, but he’s stood out even amid this disappointing group. He’s one of the least productive hitters in the majors. Some fans have called for a demotion, but the Braves’ options are limited in the outfield (at least until Jurickson Profar returns this week). Harris had two days off over the weekend that he and the club hope will prove beneficial.

Still, Harris is the standout disappoint in a season full of them. The Braves need him to be far better than this. They expect it, hence signing the player to a long-term deal so early in his career. It’s on Harris to get back on track.

🏆 WORST MOMENT

There are plenty of choices for worst moment, but surrendering seven runs in the ninth inning to lose 11-10 to Arizona is up there. That was one of the most dreadful showings in Braves history.

Getting swept in San Francisco to follow was likewise gruesome, though the team played better after that. The 0-7 start — capped by Shohei Ohtani’s walk-off home run — set the tone for the season.

But the D-Backs loss is just hard to top. That was an atrocity.

🏆 BEST MOMENT

We’ve already mentioned Acuña’s brilliance.

One of the best moments of the season — beyond the Braves, for MLB as a league — was Acuña homering off the first pitch he saw on May 23. What a way to announce his return. It was a spectacular, touching moment for a player whom many consider the most talented in franchise history.

If Acuña goes into the Hall of Fame, that’ll be a popular clip played and cited during all the fanfare. It’ll be remembered fondly among Braves fans.

That’s it for today, y’all. Say thanks to Gabe — and maybe give the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter a shot, too.

Until next time.