“Our growth prospects on the horizon are very exciting,” Malko said. “While we are disappointed to see some of our attorneys go, we wish them the best.”

Morris Manning was founded in Atlanta in 1976 and now has more than 180 lawyers, according to its website. Malko said the firm has a solid group of highly respected attorneys and an impressive and loyal client base.

Seyfarth says it has more than 950 lawyers in 18 offices. The firm said it established its Atlanta office in 1996 and expanded into Charlotte in 2019.

Seyfarth said the 11 partners who just left Morris Manning include Matt Peurach, who chaired the firm’s corporate and tax practices, Ed Emerson, who led its employment and employee benefits practices, and Tom Gryboski, who was head of the firm’s hospitality practice.

“We have become a destination for top-tier talent, like this group,” said Lorie Almon, Seyfarth’s chair and managing partner. “Its arrival deepens our strength in key sectors, including middle market corporate, hospitality, real estate private equity, fund formation and tax, and augments our continued national growth and expansion of our transactional practices.”

Seyfarth said it has added 19 partners since the start of the year after growing its profits per partner by 12%. The firm said it has one of the five largest commercial real estate practices in the United States.

Of the former Morris Manning attorneys, 19 will work in Seyfarth’s Atlanta office and three will be based in Charlotte, Seyfarth said. It said the recent hires bring the number of its attorneys in the Southeast to nearly 130.