Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Atlanta law firm eyes deal after losing large attorney group

22 lawyers have left Morris Manning & Martin for Seyfarth Shaw.
Atlanta law firm Morris Manning & Martin is in talks with a top national firm after losing nearly two dozen lawyers to Seyfarth Shaw. Seyfarth said it is looking to bolster its services in the Southeast, particularly in its corporate, employee benefits and real estate practices. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta law firm Morris Manning & Martin is in talks with a top national firm after losing nearly two dozen lawyers to Seyfarth Shaw. Seyfarth said it is looking to bolster its services in the Southeast, particularly in its corporate, employee benefits and real estate practices. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
31 minutes ago

Atlanta law firm Morris Manning & Martin is negotiating a deal with a top national firm after losing 22 lawyers to Seyfarth Shaw’s offices in Atlanta and Charlotte.

Seyfarth, an 18-office firm founded in Chicago, announced Monday it has acquired the leaders of Morris Manning’s corporate, tax, employment and hospitality practices. In total, 11 senior lawyers are part of the move, which Seyfarth says will bolster its services in the Southeast, particularly in its corporate, employee benefits and real estate practices.

Simon Malko, the managing partner at Morris Manning, said the firm is now in “advanced discussions” with one of the largest 100 law firms in the country based on revenue. He said that firm, which he did not identify, has “outstanding lawyers, comprehensive full-service resources, a highly collegial culture and a strong cultural, client and economic fit.”

“Our growth prospects on the horizon are very exciting,” Malko said. “While we are disappointed to see some of our attorneys go, we wish them the best.”

ExploreTop Atlanta lawyer leaves firm he started to open new office

Morris Manning was founded in Atlanta in 1976 and now has more than 180 lawyers, according to its website. Malko said the firm has a solid group of highly respected attorneys and an impressive and loyal client base.

Seyfarth says it has more than 950 lawyers in 18 offices. The firm said it established its Atlanta office in 1996 and expanded into Charlotte in 2019.

Seyfarth said the 11 partners who just left Morris Manning include Matt Peurach, who chaired the firm’s corporate and tax practices, Ed Emerson, who led its employment and employee benefits practices, and Tom Gryboski, who was head of the firm’s hospitality practice.

“We have become a destination for top-tier talent, like this group,” said Lorie Almon, Seyfarth’s chair and managing partner. “Its arrival deepens our strength in key sectors, including middle market corporate, hospitality, real estate private equity, fund formation and tax, and augments our continued national growth and expansion of our transactional practices.”

Seyfarth said it has added 19 partners since the start of the year after growing its profits per partner by 12%. The firm said it has one of the five largest commercial real estate practices in the United States.

ExploreLeading Atlanta law firm announces a major merger

Of the former Morris Manning attorneys, 19 will work in Seyfarth’s Atlanta office and three will be based in Charlotte, Seyfarth said. It said the recent hires bring the number of its attorneys in the Southeast to nearly 130.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Home Depot plans to buy all GMS shares through a cash tender offer. (Wilfredo Lee/AP 2021)

Credit: AP

Home Depot makes $5.5B acquisition to increase business with pro contractors

The Home Depot transaction comes after another company, QXO Inc., in mid-June proposed to acquire GMS, which distributes products like drywall, steel framing and ceilings.

Home Depot heads deeper into the building supply business with $5 billion acquisition of GMS

2 Florida men are accused of stealing millions from trust fund for people with special needs

The Latest

Malachi Chaney, 19, walks by the remains of their Henry County home for the first time after it was destroyed by an EF-2 tornado, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Locust Grove, Ga. Malachi was released from the hospital Saturday after recovering from being thrown 300 feet during the tornado on May 29. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A tornado hurled a Georgia teen from his house. His dad is documenting their recovery, Hollywood-style.

31m ago

Facing federal funding cuts, Atlanta Housing shrinks budget by $80.6M

31m ago

At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch

1h ago

Featured

People carrying a giant pride flag participate in the annual Pride Parade in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch

Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.

Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth

Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.

GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service

The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.