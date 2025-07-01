The game is sponsored by MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association’s Youth Foundation and is designed to celebrate the history and legacy of HBCU baseball.

Angels rookie second baseman Christian Moore, Angels outfielder Jo Adell and Braves center fielder Michael Harris II were on hand. Each shared their memory of playing in a major league stadium for the first time.

There are 50 Division I HBCU baseball players slated to play in the game, including Morehouse shortstop Elijah Pinckney.

Some of the top pro prospects include Maryland-Eastern Shore catcher Jonathan Gonzalez Perez, Alabama A&M second baseman Kyle Duncan and Norfolk State outfielder Jalan Jones.

The athletes were selected by a committee that included Ken Griffey Jr., with representatives from MLB and MLBPA, and scouts.

“I think both MLB and MLBPA by going out and identifying players that are potentially going to be major league players, but more importantly that are going to impact DI colleges,” MLBPA consultant Reggie Waller said. “If ... they are not in the DIs, if they not in that pipeline, it’s very difficult to make it happen. (Senior Vice President of MLB Development) Del (Matthews) and (Chief Baseball Development Officer) Tony Reagins and his group have done a fine job of (letting them know) what’s needed in order for these players to come forward. I salute them for that.”

Jordan plans to have fun with the game.

“I hope we come out victorious,” Jordan said. “I’m going to beat Dave Justice. There is no doubt about it. I’m just happy to see young men get an opportunity to get some exposure they probably would (not have) had playing at an HBCU. It’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to it. Hopefully, I’ll have a great staff that will get the job done.”

The parties were hoping to create a local buzz for the game.

“We are working with a lot of community-based organizations and youth groups to get them to come out to the games,” Matthews said. “We are certainly working behind the scenes with HBCU students through our MLB voices program, our Getty Images program and also the Chevrolet DTU (Discover the Unexpected) program. We are engaging in the community. We’re happy to be here in Atlanta. Just looking forward (to the game) and (are) excited about everybody coming out.”