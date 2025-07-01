Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Kell tight end commits to Georgia Tech

Agyemang is considered a three-star prospect who has nearly 30 scholarship offers.
Tech’s recruiting class ranks 12th among ACC programs and 41st nationally. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Tech’s recruiting class ranks 12th among ACC programs and 41st nationally. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
35 minutes ago

Georgia Tech has added another local standout to its 2026 recruiting class.

Nathan Agyemang, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end at Kell High School, announced Tuesday his pledge to join the Yellow Jackets next season.

“Thank you Lord, I’m Home!” he posted to X, with a commitment graphic.

Agyemang is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, who has nearly 30 scholarship offers and chose Tech over Duke and North Carolina State.

As a junior, Agyemang played at Creekview High School and had 21 receptions for 397 yards and three touchdowns, as well as a 5-yard touchdown run.

ExploreGeorgia Tech announces 2025 Hall of Fame class

Agyemang joins fellow tight end Jack Richerson (Marist); punter Jonathan Genty (Blessed Trinity); linebacker Kymani Morales (Fort Lauderdale, Florida); defensive lineman Alex Willis (Orlando, Florida); offensive linemen Bear Fretwell (Southeast Bulloch High) and Courtlin and Courtney Heard (East Coweta); wide receivers Jaffar Jean-Noel (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), Kentrell Davis (Birmingham, Alabama), Isaac Obrokta (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Jeremy Winston Jr. (Rome) and Darnell Collins (Rome); running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona); defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison, Florida); and linebacker CJ Gamble (Carrollton) as part of Tech’s ’26 recruiting class.

Tech’s recruiting class ranks 12th among ACC programs and 41st nationally.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Tyler Atkinson-Georgia football recruiting-UGA football recruiting

Credit: Courtesy photo

After 4 consecutive in-state commits, here’s how Georgia is doing in recruiting

For the fifth day in a row, the Bulldogs landed a commitment in the 2026 recruiting class. On Thursday, Georgia added 4-star wide receiver Craig Dandridge to the fold.

Georgia beats out Miami, Clemson to land 4-star Colquitt County RB

Jae Lamar, the nation’s No. 8 running back prospect from Colquitt County, chose the Bulldogs over strong pursuit from Auburn, Clemson and Miami, among others.

After monster June, Georgia recruiting class may ‘only get better’ in July

Bulldogs are waiting on announcements from Prothro, Atkinson, Green and others to hopefully enhance their No. 2 class.

The Latest

Georgia Tech has added another wide receiver to its 2026 recruiting class. Jeffar Jean-Noel announced Tuesday that he intends to play at Tech for the 2026 season. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Florida wide receiver joins Georgia Tech’s recruiting class

A week from the start of schools paying players, Georgia Tech hasn’t named AD

Georgia Tech announces 2025 Hall of Fame class

Featured

Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff (left) and Raphael Warnock — along with the other 45 members in the Democratic caucus — opposed the reconciliation bill that passed the Senate on Tuesday. The wide-ranging package extends tax cuts and slashes federal spending on safety net programs. (Ben Hendren for the AJC 2024)

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

Senate GOP passes budget bill Democrats describe as ‘a disaster’

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have passed the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.

State Farm Arena top 5 globally in box office — behind only Sphere, MSG in U.S.

State Farm Arena brought in about $76.2 million across 60 events.

At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch

At JJ Food Mart on the west side of Atlanta, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch. If you misbehave, Connell Daniels Jr. might put you on Instagram.