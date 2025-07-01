Georgia Tech has added another local standout to its 2026 recruiting class.
Nathan Agyemang, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end at Kell High School, announced Tuesday his pledge to join the Yellow Jackets next season.
“Thank you Lord, I’m Home!” he posted to X, with a commitment graphic.
Agyemang is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, who has nearly 30 scholarship offers and chose Tech over Duke and North Carolina State.
As a junior, Agyemang played at Creekview High School and had 21 receptions for 397 yards and three touchdowns, as well as a 5-yard touchdown run.
Agyemang joins fellow tight end Jack Richerson (Marist); punter Jonathan Genty (Blessed Trinity); linebacker Kymani Morales (Fort Lauderdale, Florida); defensive lineman Alex Willis (Orlando, Florida); offensive linemen Bear Fretwell (Southeast Bulloch High) and Courtlin and Courtney Heard (East Coweta); wide receivers Jaffar Jean-Noel (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), Kentrell Davis (Birmingham, Alabama), Isaac Obrokta (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Jeremy Winston Jr. (Rome) and Darnell Collins (Rome); running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona); defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison, Florida); and linebacker CJ Gamble (Carrollton) as part of Tech’s ’26 recruiting class.
Tech’s recruiting class ranks 12th among ACC programs and 41st nationally.
