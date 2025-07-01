Nation & World News
Nation & World News

NCAA's House settlement era begins, shaking up college athletics as some schools opt out

The NCAA’s House settlement era has launched, with athletic programs across the country free to start paying millions to their athletes in the biggest change in the history of college athletics
FILE - The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown on March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown on March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By MAURA CAREY – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

The NCAA's House settlement era launched on Tuesday, with athletic programs across the country free to start paying millions to their athletes in the biggest change in the history of college athletics.

It's the death of the NCAA's longstanding amateur model, certain to cause headaches and disputes among powerhouse and small-time programs alike. Scattered among them, however, is a handful of schools that have decided to wait it out at least a year to see how things develop, including legal risks and Title IX concerns.

Call them the opt-outs.

The Ivy League removed itself from the conversation early, saying in January its schools — which do not award athletic scholarships — will not participate. Military rules bar Navy, Air Force, and Army from compensating athletes. But alongside the academies are others choosing to watch the settlement unfold from the sidelines during year one.

The deadline for schools to opt out was Monday. There were very few announcements. Among them: Nebraska-Omaha and Montana.

"Although we welcome the approval and intent of the settlement, our mission remains to protect the interests of our current student-athletes while honoring UNO's core values as we transition to a new era," the university wrote in a statement.

Omaha cited Title IX compliance as a reason, which according to attorney Mit Winter should be a legitimate concern for universities opting in.

“A lot of people think Title IX doesn’t mandate that the rev-share dollars be paid out the same way that athletic scholarships have to be paid out, which is proportional to the male-female student population,” Winter told The Associated Press. “Most P4 schools, 90 to 95% of their $20.5 million are going to go to male athletes — football and basketball in most cases.”

Another noteworthy opt-out is Montana, whose football team consistently competes at a high level. Athletic director Kent Haslam informed multiple outlets of the university’s decision.

Montana will save revenue-sharing dollars as a result, but opting out could come with a hefty price. Roughly three hours down the road, Montana’s arch-rival, Montana State, has opted in.

“It makes it much harder to compete in recruiting if schools you’re competing against are able to pay their athletes up to $20.5 million and you’re not able to pay them anything,” Winter said. “In my view, Montana State just gave themselves a huge advantage in recruiting over Montana.”

Plenty of opt-ins won’t even scratch the $20.5 million cap. But regardless of finances, most schools have chosen to partake in the settlement to stay competitive in an evolving college sports landscape.

“There are a lot of schools that feel the obligation to opt in to remain competitive. I do think it offers a bit more structure for some of those larger schools that have been spending a lot of time trying to build a collective and raise money so that they could keep their best athletes. And then there are other schools that just aren’t in the same category. From a dollars and cents perspective, it just doesn’t make sense across the board,” attorney Michael Rueda said.

With limited resources and difficulties adapting to name, image and likeness ventures, Rueda explained that smaller schools face significant challenges against deep-pocketed universities.

“I would envision that a lot of those schools can’t even fathom how to make this jump yet,” Rueda said. “They were struggling even before this trying to understand how institutional NIL worked. They probably were just coming to terms with how some of that stuff might have been feasible for them, and now you’re completely changing the game, and so, they have to get up to speed and figure out what this looks like for a school of that size with limited resources, budget staff and all that.”

___

AP sports writer Eddie Pells contributed to this report.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A San Jose State Spartans player prepares to serve against the Air Force Falcons during the fifth set of an NCAA college volleyball match Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard, File)

Credit: AP

Funding of Olympic sports a bargaining chip as NCAA seeks antitrust help, AP sources say

What to expect in new collegiate athletics world of revenue sharing

With revenue sharing now in effect, UGA and other schools face roster limits, legal risks and new NIL strategies under the NCAA’s new model.

NCAA considering proposal to allow college athletes, staff to bet on professional sports

The Latest

San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin, right, talks with third base coach Matt Williams, left, before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Giants exercise contract option on manager Bob Melvin for the 2026 season

5m ago

'The disappointment is huge:' Cuban women's volleyball team denied US visa to compete in Puerto Rico

9m ago

Trump says Israel has agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urges Hamas to accept deal

9m ago

Featured

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. (center) is flanked by GOP whip Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. (left) and Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, as Thune speak to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Earlier Tuesday, the Senate passed the budget reconciliation package of President Donald Trump's signature bill of big tax breaks and spending cuts. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Credit: AP

Senate GOP passes budget bill Democrats describe as ‘a catastrophe’

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have passed the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.

State Farm Arena top 5 globally in box office — behind only Sphere, MSG in U.S.

State Farm Arena brought in about $76.2 million across 60 events.

At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch

At JJ Food Mart on the west side of Atlanta, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch. If you misbehave, Connell Daniels Jr. might put you on Instagram.