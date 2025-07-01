Business
Business

‘Egg-cellent news’: Waffle House ends surcharge on eggs

The Norcross-based breakfast chain introduced the surcharge in February as a way to adjust to rising costs.
Waffle House, the Norcross-based breakfast chain, is dropping the surcharge it added to combat rising egg prices. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Waffle House, the Norcross-based breakfast chain, is dropping the surcharge it added to combat rising egg prices. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

What can you do with an extra 50 cents in your pocket?

Waffle House is dropping its 50-cent surcharge on every egg ordered it enacted earlier this year as egg prices soared and in some places became scarce. This despite the cost of eggs still remaining elevated across the country.

The Norcross-based breakfast giant announced the news on its social media pages Tuesday morning, calling it “egg-cellent news.” A spokesperson for the company could not be reached immediately for comment.

ExploreWhy the government turns to Waffle House when tracking emergencies

Waffle House introduced the surcharge in February as a way to adjust to rising egg prices. At that time, the cost of eggs nearly doubled since the start of 2024 because of bird flu spreading through the U.S. chicken population and reducing egg count.

Other restaurants and cottage bakers in Atlanta also felt the impact of rising prices. Many of them absorbed the costs and did not adjust their prices, choosing instead to introduce more eggless or vegan products, or to pay more attention to spending in other categories.

Since Waffle House added the extra 50-cent fee, however, the cost of eggs hasn’t come down significantly.

ExploreA mini guide to Waffle House: Everything you need to know about the iconic Atlanta chain

After spiking to $6.23 per dozen eggs in March, prices came down to $5.12 in April and $4.55 in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is still nearly 70% higher than the price in May 2024, which was $2.70.

The chain, which has more than 2,000 locations across the country, says it sells more than 250 million eggs per year and more than a dozen family-operated farms supply its restaurants with eggs.

Bird flu is still spreading in wild birds and poultry across the country. Between 2022 and now, more than 170 million chickens, turkeys and other birds have been wiped out, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC also has said the risk to humans from the bird flu, known as H5N1, is low, and as of June 27, there is no known person-to-person spread at this time.

ExplorePhotographer captures Waffle House diners’ view of the world

About the Author

Savannah Sicurella is an entertainment business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Savannah Sicurella on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A customer moves purchases at a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Credit: AP

Kroger plans to close 60 US stores in 18 months to improve profits

Gloomy Americans cut back on spending as inflation ticks higher

OPINION

Georgia small businesses need Big Beautiful Bill Act’s permanent deduction

Congress should provide certainty for Main Street by making permanent the 20% small business deduction that is set to expire. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act makes that happen.

The Latest

Units 3 (left) and 4 are seen at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power Co. The move to keep Georgia Power’s rates steady was approved unanimously by the five members of the Georgia Public Service Commission. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

PSC votes to keep Georgia Power rates steady, but relief may not last long

48m ago

Atlanta airport scrubs overnight power outages until after July 4th holiday

1h ago

With low attendance, Club World Cup economic impact a draw for Atlanta

Featured

People carrying a giant pride flag participate in the annual Pride Parade in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch

Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.

Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth

Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.

GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service

The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.