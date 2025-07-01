Egg-cellent news…as of June 2, the egg surcharge is officially off the menu. Thanks for understanding! pic.twitter.com/xXE6giZhRe — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) July 1, 2025

Explore Why the government turns to Waffle House when tracking emergencies

Waffle House introduced the surcharge in February as a way to adjust to rising egg prices. At that time, the cost of eggs nearly doubled since the start of 2024 because of bird flu spreading through the U.S. chicken population and reducing egg count.

Other restaurants and cottage bakers in Atlanta also felt the impact of rising prices. Many of them absorbed the costs and did not adjust their prices, choosing instead to introduce more eggless or vegan products, or to pay more attention to spending in other categories.

Since Waffle House added the extra 50-cent fee, however, the cost of eggs hasn’t come down significantly.

After spiking to $6.23 per dozen eggs in March, prices came down to $5.12 in April and $4.55 in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is still nearly 70% higher than the price in May 2024, which was $2.70.

The chain, which has more than 2,000 locations across the country, says it sells more than 250 million eggs per year and more than a dozen family-operated farms supply its restaurants with eggs.

Bird flu is still spreading in wild birds and poultry across the country. Between 2022 and now, more than 170 million chickens, turkeys and other birds have been wiped out, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC also has said the risk to humans from the bird flu, known as H5N1, is low, and as of June 27, there is no known person-to-person spread at this time.