PSC Vice Chairman Tim Echols, one of two commissioners running for reelection this year, said the move to “freeze” rates now “shows that we’re listening to ratepayers, and we’re doing all we can to protect them.”

But Echols justified the higher bills customers have faced, arguing the state’s economic performance “would not have been possible without the investments that our ratepayers made in our energy system.”

In a statement, Georgia Power CEO Kim Greene thanked the PSC for voting for the rate deal and said the move was a “great result for customers.” Greene said the move is balancing the “mutual benefits of extraordinary economic growth among all stakeholders and helping to ensure that we remain equipped to continue supporting growth in this state.”

The upshot is Georgia Power will no longer file a request to adjust its rates this month as scheduled.

In hearings last week, the utility said if it had filed a “rate case” as planned, it would likely have included a request to raise rates again. Higher interest rates, inflation and the enormous investments the company has made have all increased the company’s costs, Georgia Power’s Chief Financial Officer Aaron Abramovitz said.

Opponents of the deal had few issues with keeping rates steady. But they argued canceling the “rate case” now allows the company to skirt a thorough examination of its finances, just as it embarks on a historic expansion of its electric infrastructure.

Abe Scarr, energy and utilities program director for the Georgia Public Interest Research Group, said that by forgoing a rate case, the PSC is “not doing its job of oversight.”

“Once again, Georgia Power customers will be left holding the bag,” he said.

According to Georgia Power’s latest annual report, the company expects to spend at least $34 billion through 2029 to help pay for new oil and gas plants, batteries and other infrastructure. That spending is overwhelmingly driven by the need to serve data centers and other “large load” customers flocking to Georgia.

“Every day Georgians cannot be on the hook for Georgia Power’s data center spending spree,” Bob Sherrier, an attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center, said in a statement. “The next three years are very consequential for the electric grid and deserve much more scrutiny than occurred here.”