“I tell ya, The Freeze didn’t have a chance today,” Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin said. “She won by a landslide.”

The popular “Beat The Freeze” race takes place between innings around the outfield, from left field around to the right field line on the warning track. The Braves announcers pull excited fans from the crowd and down to the field for the races against the turquoise, spandex-clad runner.

The Freeze gives opponents a head start. But unlike the Braves, the costumed runner has a lopsided, winning record against his opponents.

Not that Hardy-Dozier, who ran track at Sprayberry High School, needed the boost. In 2014, she was part of a 4x400 meter relay team that competed at the state track meet, according to the Georgia High School Association.

Her department, along with the Braves and others, shared video of the lopsided race on social media.

“Outstanding job, Detective!” Cobb police said. “Way to represent the department!”

After joining the force in September 2018 at Precinct 4, Hardy-Dozier was later assigned to the Major Crimes Unit.

On Sunday, as fellow officers and baseball fans cheered her on, she crossed the finish line first while wearing a Ronald Acuña Jr. jersey. An announcer said Hardy-Dozier earned $100 for the win from RaceTrac, which sponsors the event.

“I’m so happy to do it. All my co-workers are here watching me and recording me. I just had to do it,” Hardy-Dozier told Braves reporter Paul Byrd after the race.

Hardy-Dozier was back to work on police cases Monday and not available for comment. No details were released on whether the Braves are interested in her as a pinch runner.