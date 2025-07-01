Ameerah Hardy-Dozier didn’t just beat “The Freeze.” The Cobb County police detective left the Atlanta Braves’ speed demon in the warning track dust.
“I just had to do it,” she said after Sunday’s race.
Hardy-Dozier outstepped The Freeze in front of an excited crowd at Truist Park. It was a slow start — but a strong finish — that led Hardy-Dozier to a win in a race that was never close.
“I tell ya, The Freeze didn’t have a chance today,” Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin said. “She won by a landslide.”
The popular “Beat The Freeze” race takes place between innings around the outfield, from left field around to the right field line on the warning track. The Braves announcers pull excited fans from the crowd and down to the field for the races against the turquoise, spandex-clad runner.
The Freeze gives opponents a head start. But unlike the Braves, the costumed runner has a lopsided, winning record against his opponents.
Not that Hardy-Dozier, who ran track at Sprayberry High School, needed the boost. In 2014, she was part of a 4x400 meter relay team that competed at the state track meet, according to the Georgia High School Association.
Her department, along with the Braves and others, shared video of the lopsided race on social media.
“Outstanding job, Detective!” Cobb police said. “Way to represent the department!”
After joining the force in September 2018 at Precinct 4, Hardy-Dozier was later assigned to the Major Crimes Unit.
On Sunday, as fellow officers and baseball fans cheered her on, she crossed the finish line first while wearing a Ronald Acuña Jr. jersey. An announcer said Hardy-Dozier earned $100 for the win from RaceTrac, which sponsors the event.
“I’m so happy to do it. All my co-workers are here watching me and recording me. I just had to do it,” Hardy-Dozier told Braves reporter Paul Byrd after the race.
Hardy-Dozier was back to work on police cases Monday and not available for comment. No details were released on whether the Braves are interested in her as a pinch runner.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Dream come close against Lynx, lose late lead in OT setback
When asked about the Dream’s late-game execution, Karl Smesko said the team cannot afford to “slow down” on its intensity if it hopes to win critical games down the stretch.
Phillies ambush Braves in series-opening blowout
A home run derby broke out on Friday night at Truist Park. But unfortunately for the Braves, they did not receive an invitation.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch
Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.
Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth
Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.
GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service
The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.