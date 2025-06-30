A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed his adult son and injured his wife last week inside their Henry County home.

James Calvin Miller was still firing shots through the rear windows and walls of the two-story Locust Grove home on June 25 when law enforcement arrived in the quiet neighborhood for a domestic-related shooting, authorities said.

Police Chief Derrick B. Austin said officers were not struck and were about to enter the house on Weymouth Drive around 9 a.m. when Miller came out of the front door and surrendered.