A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed his adult son and injured his wife last week inside their Henry County home.
James Calvin Miller was still firing shots through the rear windows and walls of the two-story Locust Grove home on June 25 when law enforcement arrived in the quiet neighborhood for a domestic-related shooting, authorities said.
Police Chief Derrick B. Austin said officers were not struck and were about to enter the house on Weymouth Drive around 9 a.m. when Miller came out of the front door and surrendered.
But two people were still in the residence, the chief said.
Officers first found a man dead in a downstairs bedroom from a gunshot wound, police said. They then saw an injured woman hiding in an upstairs bathroom. She was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital and released later that night, Austin said.
On Monday evening, the chief identified the deceased man as James Calvin Miller Jr., the suspect’s son. The woman was identified by police as the suspect’s wife and the victim’s stepmother.
Austin said the suspect was intoxicated during the incident, but a motive was still unclear. Officers located about three guns inside the house, which the chief described as a “very nice, middle-class home in a quiet neighborhood.”
James Calvin Miller is facing charges of murder, aggravated battery/family violence (FVA), battery (FVA) and two counts of aggravated assault, according to online records. He is being held in the county jail without bond, the records show.
