Here is a look at the deals to acquire Alexander-Walker and Kennard, with grades for each move.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

The Hawks agreed to a sign-and-trade agreement that brought Alexander-Walker to the team. The deal allowed the team to dip into the $25.3 million traded player exception created from the Dejounte Murray deal last summer.

It allows the Hawks to add a 3-and-D specialist who can augment some of the defensive pressure on the perimeter of Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher in certain lineups.

Alexander-Walker, who primarily defended cousin Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder in the Western Conference finals, gives the Hawks another point-of-attack defender. The 26-year-old could come off the bench as the Hawks’ sixth man, but he also gives the team a solid starter if they need it.

The Hawks also get a 38.1% 3-point shooter, allowing them to have better spacing around guard Trae Young. Alexander-Walker has increased his volume of 3-point attempts steadily over his career, and he lands in a solid spot to see it increase with Young as a facilitator.

On top of that, the Hawks get Alexander-Walker on a cost-effective deal that allows them to continue having financial flexibility down the line. Plus, Atlanta used only $14.1 million of the TPE for Alexander-Walker’s salary in 2025-26 season, leaving them with some money to potentially acquire another asset.

Grade: A-

Luke Kennard

The Hawks agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with Kennard. They likely used their non-taxpayer midlevel exception, worth roughly $14.1 million. Even with the agreement, the Hawks still sit $7 million under the luxury tax.

Because the Hawks agreed to just a one-year deal, they could not absorb him into the remaining money from their TPE.

But, the Hawks get a veteran, who has shot under 40% from 3 just twice in his NBA career.

That fits the efforts of the Hawks — who shot 37.7% as a team last season — to up their 3-point shooting.

Although the 29-year-old Kennard will electrify the Hawks’ offense, his defense still remains one of the weaker parts of the eight-year veteran’s game. But the Hawks have enough and have added some defensive pieces that could help his effort on that side of the ball.

Grade: B+

With Alexander-Walker and Kennard on the way, the Hawks still have some gaps in the roster to address. They have only 13 players expected to be under contract and will need to add at least one more on a standard deal.

One of those players could be Jacob Toppin or Keaton Wallace, who received two-way options from the Hawks on Sunday. But based on how the front office has attacked free agency, they might look to take another swing at an external free agent.

For now, here’s a breakdown of where the Hawks stand with their roster:

In

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (signing pending)

Kobe Bufkin

Dyson Daniels

Mouhamed Gueye (non-guaranteed)

Jalen Johnson

Luke Kennard (signing pending)

Vit Krejci (non-guaranteed)

Asa Newell (waiting to sign rookie-scale contract)

Onyeka Okongwu

Kristaps Porzingis (trade to Hawks pending)

Zaccharie Risacher

Trae Young

Options tendered

Jacob Toppin (restricted)

Keaton Wallace (restricted)

TBD

Garrison Mathews (unrestricted)

Larry Nance Jr. (unrestricted)

Out