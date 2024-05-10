LISTEN: Talking Mother’s Day ideas and woman-owned restaurant El Ponce

Food & Dining

Talking Mother's Day ideas and woman-owned restaurant El Ponce

AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras is a regular contributor to the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK 1380 AM.

AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras is a regular contributor to the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK 1380 AM.
Every Thursday at 9 a.m. on the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380, AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras and AJC Black culture editor Mike Jordan talk dining in Atlanta, along with trending topics, restaurant reviews, cookbook releases and other news in the “Hot Spots” dining segment.

In the May 9 episode, Ligaya and Rashad were joined by Rosa Thurnher, owner of longtime Mexican restaurant El Ponce. Thurnher discussed highlights from the menu, including tlayudas and Oaxacan-style tamales, as well as her efforts to build a support network among female entrepreneurs in the Atlanta food community.

In advance of Mother’s Day, Ligaya shared ideas for dining outings with Mom, including restaurants serving up special brunch menus and destinations for afternoon tea.

