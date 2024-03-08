BreakingNews
Fulton DA Fani Willis faces challenge in 2024 reelection bid
LISTEN: AJC food editor gets you ready for the weekend with restaurant recommendations

AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras is a regular contributor to the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK 1380 AM.

AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras is a regular contributor to the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK 1380 AM.
Every Thursday at 9 a.m. on the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380, AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras and AJC Black culture editor Mike Jordan talk dining in Atlanta, along with trending topics, restaurant reviews, cookbook releases and other news in a weekly dining segment called Hot Spots.

In the March 7 episode of Hot Spots, Ligaya and Rashad discussed two restaurants recently reviewed by the AJC, Indaco and Pata Negra. Indaco is an upscale Italian restaurant located alongside the Eastside Beltine that specializes in Neapolitan pizza and handmade pasta. Indaco garnered two stars from the AJC, with commendations for its starters and salads, roasted squash pizza and well-balanced Italian-leaning cocktails. Meanwhile, Pata Negra is a modern Mexican restaurant on Peachtree Road in Atlanta’s Brookwood neighborhood that earned three stars from the AJC. Recommended dishes include the fideo negro, tacos Arabes and enmoladas in a complex mole sauce. Cocktails, which make use of agave-based spirits, are also impressive.

Ligaya and Rashad discussed Caribbean concept Negril ATL, which recently closed its brick-and-mortar location in Midtown Atlanta after 10 years. As owners look for a new permanent space, Negril ATL opened a ghost kitchen last week at 800 Forrest St. NW in west Midtown. Many of the dishes from Negril’s original menu are still available, and several new, takeout-friendly items have been added. The ghost kitchen is open daily from noon-midnight, and food can be ordered for pickup and delivery through the Negril website and third-party delivery apps.

For those looking to check out a new eatery, Ligaya recommended Don Fausto’s, a Cuban food stall that debuted March 4 at the Politan Row food hall at Colony Square in Midtown. The menu includes Cuban sandwiches, croquetas, empanadas, a Cuban smashburger, chicken wings with a variety of sauces and weekend specials.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

