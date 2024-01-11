LISTEN: AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras talks Dry January, new restaurants

AJC Food and Dining is hitting the airwaves!

We’ve kicked off a weekly dining segment called Hot Spots on the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380. Every Thursday at 9 a.m. EST, AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras will discuss the latest dining news, reviews, trends and more. Listeners can also look forward to hearing from special guests — star chefs, bartenders, and other industry pros — who will offer their take on the news that has people talking. Tune in every Thursday at 9 a.m. EST to keep up with Atlanta’s dining scene and the AJC’s growing coverage throughout Georgia and the Southeast.

In the inaugural Jan. 11 episode of Hot Spots on the Rashad Richey Morning Show, Ligaya brought on Atlanta-based cocktail maven Tiffanie Barriere, guest judge on Netflix’s “Drink Masters” and Tastemakers of the South award winner. The pair chatted with Richey about Dry January, their favorite new restaurants from 2023 and the ones they are most excited about in 2024.