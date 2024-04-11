LISTEN: Vegan dining in Atlanta and Tasha Cyril talks new Caribbean restaurant

Every Thursday at 9 a.m. on the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380, AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras and AJC Black culture editor Mike Jordan talk dining in Atlanta, along with trending topics, restaurant reviews, cookbook releases and other news in the “Hot Spots” dining segment.

In the April 11 episode, Ligaya and Rashad were joined by restaurateur Tasha Cyril. A co-owner of Apt. 4B in Buckhead and Belle & Lily’s on Chamblee Tucker Road, Cyril recently launched J’ourvert Caribbean Kitchen in the burgeoning Uptown Atlanta development formerly known as Lindbergh Center. Cyril, a native of St. Lucia, discussed highlights from the Caribbean fusion menu, including oxtail stew, passion fruit and mascarpone pancakes, Trini Doubles, as well as beverages that incorporate tropical flavors from the islands.

Ligaya also spoke about the AJC’s newly launched Guide to Vegetarian and Vegan Dining in Atlanta. She noted that the guide includes more than 100 places to enjoy plant-based food. This resource features a comprehensive list of the more than 40 dedicated vegan and vegetarian brick-and-mortar restaurants and nearly 20 mobile and pop-up concepts in greater Atlanta. The guide also includes the AJC dining team’s 50 favorite plant-based dishes from area restaurants and showcase an array of cuisine types and culinary creativity. The guide is available at ajc.com/vegan.

