LISTEN: AJC food editor, Nappy Roots’ Skinny DeVille talk Atlantucky Brewing anniversary

We’ve kicked off a weekly dining segment called Hot Spots on the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380. Thursdays at 9 a.m. EST, AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras and AJC Black culture editor Mike Jordan discuss the latest dining news, reviews, trends and more. Listeners can also look forward to hearing from special guests — star chefs, bartenders, and other industry pros — who will offer their take on the news that has people talking. Tune in every Thursday at 9 a.m. EST to keep up with Atlanta’s dining scene and the AJC’s growing coverage throughout Georgia and the Southeast.

In the Feb. 8 episode of Hot Spots on the Rashad Richey Morning Show, Ligaya was joined by special guest Skinny DeVille, founding member of Southern hip-hop group Nappy Roots and co-owner of Atlantucky Brewing, which recently celebrated its second anniversary. They discussed the growth of the Black-owned brewery and the launch of a food menu at the taproom that features panini and pizza.

Ligaya also chatted about the AJC’s Black History Month coverage, including its deep-dive into stories of African Americans’ influence on the arts in the U.S. and the AJC’s comprehensive list of the more than 300 Black-owned restaurants and food businesses in metro Atlanta.