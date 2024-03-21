LISTEN: AJC food editor talks with James Beard semifinalist chef from Tio Lucho’s

Every Thursday at 9 a.m. on the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380, AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras and AJC Black culture editor Mike Jordan talk dining in Atlanta, along with trending topics, restaurant reviews, cookbook releases and other news in a weekly dining segment called Hot Spots.

In the March 21 episode of Hot Spots, Ligaya and Rashad were joined by Arnaldo Castillo, chef-owner of Tio Lucho’s in Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood. Castillo discussed the cuisine of his native Peru and Tio Lucho’s menu favorites such as snapper ceviche and causa that earned him a spot as a 2024 James Beard Foundation Award semifinalist in the Best Chef: Southeast category.

Ligaya also spoke about Chelo, a Persian and Middle Eastern restaurant in downtown historic Roswell that debuted in Dec. 2023. Ligaya reviewed Chelo this week, awarding it three stars. Among menu items, she recommended its polo rice dishes, kabob koobideh offerings, dips, salads and baklava ice cream sandwich. She also noted that it checks the box for generous portions and genuine value.

