BreakingNews
A surprise bill to expand Medicaid in Georgia narrowly fails
Food & Dining

LISTEN: AJC food editor talks with James Beard semifinalist chef from Tio Lucho’s

Hear about metro Atlanta restaurants to try Peruvian, Persian cuisine
AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras is a regular contributor to the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK 1380 AM.

Credit: WAOK

Credit: WAOK

AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras is a regular contributor to the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK 1380 AM.
16 minutes ago

Every Thursday at 9 a.m. on the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380, AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras and AJC Black culture editor Mike Jordan talk dining in Atlanta, along with trending topics, restaurant reviews, cookbook releases and other news in a weekly dining segment called Hot Spots.

In the March 21 episode of Hot Spots, Ligaya and Rashad were joined by Arnaldo Castillo, chef-owner of Tio Lucho’s in Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood. Castillo discussed the cuisine of his native Peru and Tio Lucho’s menu favorites such as snapper ceviche and causa that earned him a spot as a 2024 James Beard Foundation Award semifinalist in the Best Chef: Southeast category.

Ligaya also spoke about Chelo, a Persian and Middle Eastern restaurant in downtown historic Roswell that debuted in Dec. 2023. Ligaya reviewed Chelo this week, awarding it three stars. Among menu items, she recommended its polo rice dishes, kabob koobideh offerings, dips, salads and baklava ice cream sandwich. She also noted that it checks the box for generous portions and genuine value.

Listen to the first episode

Listen to the second episode

Listen to the third episode

Listen to the fourth episode

Listen to the fifth episode

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

Editors' Picks

Credit: RICH ADDICKS

Atlantans share tales from attending Freaknik

BREAKING
A surprise bill to expand Medicaid in Georgia narrowly fails
28m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb school resource officers make thousands in OT pay, records show
21m ago

Credit: Mark Niesse

Georgia Senate panel creates rules for activists’ mass voter challenges
56m ago

Credit: Mark Niesse

Georgia Senate panel creates rules for activists’ mass voter challenges
56m ago

Credit: AP

Meet the Bally Sports Braves field reporters for 2024
16m ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Chelo

Review: Chelo brings delightful Persian dishes to historic Roswell
2h ago
Here are more than 100 women-owned metro Atlanta restaurants and food businesses
RECIPES: Regional Italian recipes for a festive Easter feast
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many
From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta