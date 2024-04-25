LISTEN: Getting sweet on Vidalia onion season with special Atlanta dishes

Every Thursday at 9 a.m. on the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380, AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras and AJC Black culture editor Mike Jordan talk dining in Atlanta, along with trending topics, restaurant reviews, cookbook releases and other news in the “Hot Spots” dining segment.

In the April 25 episode, Ligaya and special host Mary Gill discussed Vidalia onion season, which kicked off on April 17. They were also joined by Matt McCarthy, the executive chef at Murphy’s in Virginia-Highland, who recently added two dishes featuring what he calls “the Champagne of onions” to the Murphy’s menu.

Ligaya also spoke about her history at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the expanding Atlanta restaurant scene, the recent guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta and her plans for the newspaper’s food and dining team, including a forthcoming Savannah dining guide.

