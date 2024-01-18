LISTEN: AJC food and dining editor talks Bronx Bagel Buggy, restaurant reviews

AJC Food and Dining is hitting the airwaves!

We’ve kicked off a weekly dining segment called Hot Spots on the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380. Every Thursday at 9 a.m. EST, AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras will discuss the latest dining news, reviews, trends and more. Listeners can also look forward to hearing from special guests — star chefs, bartenders, and other industry pros — who will offer their take on the news that has people talking. Tune in every Thursday at 9 a.m. EST to keep up with Atlanta’s dining scene and the AJC’s growing coverage throughout Georgia and the Southeast.

In the Jan. 18 episode of Hot Spots on the Rashad Richey Morning Show, Ligaya discussed two new and notable spots to check out. At Asian-inspired vegan restaurant Planta Queen in Buckhead, she recommended ordering the Bang Bang Broccoli, General D’s Cauliflower and the Queen Ceasar salad. She also said to get in line to try New York-style bagels from Bronx Bagel Buggy in Chamblee. Ligaya also chatted about the AJC’s most recent restaurant reviews: Dos Burros taqueria on the Eastside Beltline and fine-dining restaurant Atlas at the St. Regis Hotel.