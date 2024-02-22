LISTEN: AJC food editor, Marcus Samuelsson talk efforts to support Black culinarians

We’ve kicked off a weekly dining segment called Hot Spots on the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380. Thursdays at 9 a.m. EST, AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras and AJC Black culture editor Mike Jordan discuss the latest dining news, reviews, trends and more.
In the Feb. 22 episode of Hot Spots, Ligaya was joined by special guest Marcus Samuelsson. One of the foremost culinarians in the U.S. today and the proprietor of Marcus Bar & Grille in Atlanta’s historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Samuelsson is a passionate supporter of other Black chefs and Black-owned food businesses.
Credit: WAOK
He and Ligaya discussed the Open Kitchen pop-up at Marcus Bar & Grille on Feb. 21, which spotlighted food from My Three Sons, a Black-owned restaurant in North Charleston, South Carolina. They also chatted about the Black Kitchen Initiative, which awards grants to Black-owned food businesses across the country and provides them with resources and promotional support to ensure the sustained success of their establishments.
In addition, Ligaya offered listeners ideas on where to celebrate National Margarita Day on Feb. 22 at metro Atlanta restaurants offering specialty cocktails, food and drink deals.
