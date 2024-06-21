Food & Dining

LISTEN: Owner of plant-based Vinings restaurant Plantbaed talks vegan cooking

AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras is a regular contributor to the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK 1380 AM.

Credit: WAOK

Credit: WAOK

AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras is a regular contributor to the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK 1380 AM.
32 minutes ago

Every Thursday at 9 a.m. on the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380, AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras and AJC Black culture editor Mike Jordan talk dining in Atlanta, along with trending topics, restaurant reviews, cookbook releases and other news in the “Hot Spots” dining segment.

In the June 20 episode, AJC deputy food editor Yvonne Zusel, who sat in for Ligaya, was joined by Anne Onyeneho, who shared insights into her new plant-based restaurant Plantbaed.

Onyeneho, a first-generation Nigerian American, explained that Plantbaed Cafe offers a 100% plant-based menu free from soy and GMOs.

Listen to the first episode

Listen to the second episode

Listen to the third episode

Listen to the fourth episode

Listen to the fifth episode

Listen to the sixth episode

Listen to the seventh episode

Listen to the eighth episode

Listen to the ninth episode

Listen to the 10th episode

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

Editors' Picks

Judge calls Buckhead nightclub arrest ‘a setup’2h ago

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

BREAKING
Willie Nelson ill, won’t perform at tonight’s Outlaw Music Festival
42m ago

Young Thug trial: Defense asks Georgia Supreme Court to halt case

Credit: AP

OPINION
TORPY: Nathan Wade, a man milking every last one of his 15 minutes

Credit: AP

OPINION
TORPY: Nathan Wade, a man milking every last one of his 15 minutes

Credit: V-103/BREAKFAST CLUB

Ms. Pat explains why she was fired from V-103, calls Tigger ‘a hater’
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Try these 3 new spirits from metro Atlanta distilleries
Tacos, loaded fries and seafood coming to Roswell Junction food hall
Review: Auburn Angel serves ‘food made with soul’ in historic neighborhood
Featured

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

In Athens, Georgia, R.E.M.’s hometown, signs and memories are everywhere
How to watch the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever game from Atlanta
Alabama’s Rickwood Field tribute to Negro Leagues becomes a poignant memorial for Willie...