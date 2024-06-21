LISTEN: Owner of plant-based Vinings restaurant Plantbaed talks vegan cooking

Every Thursday at 9 a.m. on the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380, AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras and AJC Black culture editor Mike Jordan talk dining in Atlanta, along with trending topics, restaurant reviews, cookbook releases and other news in the “Hot Spots” dining segment.

In the June 20 episode, AJC deputy food editor Yvonne Zusel, who sat in for Ligaya, was joined by Anne Onyeneho, who shared insights into her new plant-based restaurant Plantbaed.

Onyeneho, a first-generation Nigerian American, explained that Plantbaed Cafe offers a 100% plant-based menu free from soy and GMOs.

Listen to the first episode

Listen to the second episode

Listen to the third episode

Listen to the fourth episode

Listen to the fifth episode

Listen to the sixth episode

Listen to the seventh episode

Listen to the eighth episode

Listen to the ninth episode

Listen to the 10th episode

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.