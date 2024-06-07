LISTEN: Talking dining in Savannah, impact of Atlanta water crisis on restaurants

Every Thursday at 9 a.m. on the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380, AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras and AJC Black culture editor Mike Jordan talk dining in Atlanta, along with trending topics, restaurant reviews, cookbook releases and other news in the “Hot Spots” dining segment.

In the June 6 episode, Ligaya and Rashad discussed the AJC’s “Ultimate Guide to Dining in Savannah.” Published just in time for summer travel, the guide introduces users to local institutions, new places that have changed dining habits, hole-in-the-wall haunts and out-of-the-way favorites. They were joined by Ericka Phillips of Dottie’s Market, which was spotlighted in the Guide as one of the 25 must-visit restaurants in Savannah. Phillips co-owns the the restaurants featured as with her husband and chef, Chris Meenan. The couple opened their all-day market and cafe in March 2023 on West Broughton Street, in the heart of historic downtown Savannah.

Ligaya also discussed the dayslong Atlanta water crisis and its impact on area restaurants and service workers who lost wages and tips when their employers were forced to close due to water outages or low water pressure.

