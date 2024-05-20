Hot pot chain Chubby Cattle Shabu opens in Duluth, Japanese barbecue to follow

Guests choose from a list of vegetables, carbs and meats to cook in a soup base of their choice. Meat options include Japanese A5 wagyu brisket, American wagyu chuck ribeye, Australian wagyu and Kurobuta pork.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Credit: Courtesy of Chubby Cattle Credit: Courtesy of Chubby Cattle

Unlimited sides include seaweed salad, fried gyoza and shrimp tempura, and certain price tiers also offer specialty dishes like sweet shrimp sashimi, wagyu nigiri and wagyu bone marrow. The beverage program includes a variety of sakes.

Chubby Cattle Shabu is around 6,700 square feet with a “modern, contemporary” look and seats about 168 guests, said David Zhao, a founding partner at Chubby Group.

The restaurant group is also set to open Chubby Cattle BBQ, a Japanese barbecue concept, in Duluth and Dunwoody by the end of the year. At Chubby Cattle BBQ, diners cook wagyu and vegetables on a grill at their table. Both barbecue locations will offer unlimited bubble tea and ice cream, Zhao said.

Chubby Cattle BBQ in Dunwoody will be located at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Perimeter Mall. The Duluth address has not yet been announced.

Finally, Chubby Group plans to open Wagyu House by the X Pot at the Interlock, a mixed-use development in Midtown, in August. The 17,000-square-foot eatery will have an indoor dining room and a rooftop lounge. Because of its large size, Wagyu House will offer barbecue, hot pot, a juice bar and bubble tea.

All of the Chubby concepts incorporate technology into the dining experience, from conveyor belts to robotic servers, Zhao said. The robotic servers take care of more mundane restaurant tasks, like bussing plates, while the human servers focus on creating a good customer experience, he said.

Additionally, the wagyu served in Chubby restaurants comes from Chubby Group’s own ranches and ranch partners in Oregon and California, which allows them to skip “the middleman,” Zhao said, and keep costs low at the restaurant.

Chubby Cattle Shabu. 2180 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. 706-588-9999, mikiyashabu.com/project/chubby-cattle-shabu-duluth

Explore Gwinnett County dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.